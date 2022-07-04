CAMEL Creek Station is headed to auction on a walk in, walk out basis including a herd of more than 2250 cattle and an extensive list of plant and equipment.
Offered by Keith and Alma Atkinson, the rolling term lease comprises of 26,100 hectares (64,495 acres) that is well suited to both breeding and fattening.
The vendor's long term estimated carrying capacity is between 3250 and 3500 adult cattle equivalents, depending on the season. Under the current management 2800 to 3000 AEs has been maintained for an extended period through varying seasonal conditions.
The expansive homestead complex is located about 200km north of Charters Towers, 110km west of Ingham and 75km from Greenvale. The property is dissected by the Mt Fox-Valley of Lagoons Road.
Camel Creek is undulating country running into hills with large areas of river flats and hollows as well as an extensive area open and semi-open country. The alluvial and large areas of dark soil carry a strong mix of native pastures including blue, kangaroo, and black spear grass as well as stylo.
Ironbark and gums are the main timbers with wattle and quinine and spinifex on some ridges.
There are 29 main paddocks, and several smaller and holding paddocks. There is also an extensive laneway system that services the centrally located main yards.
Camel Creek is exceptionally well watered by 130 dams, two bores and numerous seasonal and semi-permanent holes.
Structural improvements include the grand main homestead with detached entertaining area, all set in established gardens.
There are also the manager's residence, married couples house and single workers quarters, seven sheds, and an equipped butcher shop.
The 1000 head capacity main cattle yards have a remote operating system for a six way draft, long race with vet crush, and branding facilities.
The well regarded ZW7 brand will be sold with the property.
Camel Creek will be auctioned by Nutrien Harcourts in Townsville on August 18.
Contact David Woodhouse, 0427 910 035, Nutrien Harcourts, Charters Towers.
