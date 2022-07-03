Queensland Country Life
Home/News

UQ Gatton celebrates 125 years in fine style

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
July 3 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
UQ Gatton has celebrated its 12th year in fine style, culminating in a long table lunch.

UQ's Gatton Campus marked its 125th year in fine style, culminating in a long table lunch in the historic Foundation Building.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.