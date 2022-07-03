UQ Gatton celebrates 125 years in fine style

UQ's Gatton Campus marked its 125th year in fine style, culminating in a long table lunch in the historic Foundation Building.
Celebrated as one of the oldest tertiary institutions in Queensland, the facility has trained many thousands of people for a wide range of professions and careers, particularly in agriculture.
Advertisement
UQ Vice-Chancellor Professor Deborah Terry outlined some of the history of the iconic institution.
Since it was opened in 1897, the campus has played a wide range of roles including as a high school, a US Army hospital in WWII, and as the Queensland Agricultural College before amalgamating with UQ in 1990.
Want daily news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Queensland Country Life newsletter below.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.