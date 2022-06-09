THE Stock Squad has revealed cattle thieves used arrows to kill a $3000 steer near Esk.
Detective Sergeant Troy Whittle from the Stock Squad, Forrest Hill, said three broad-head hunting arrows were revealed as the caracass decomposed.
Advertisement
"It is particularly disturbing that a bow was used to kill this beast," Detective Sergeant Whittle said.
"Investigations suggests the beast did not die humanly and this will form part of our investigations.
"Killing and stealing livestock is an abhorrent act, but to inflict such cruelty upon any animal is repulsive and unacceptable to any person.
"I'm calling upon the community to come forward with any information that can assist Police".
Owner Jane Robinson was checking the flood water levels in a paddock on Murrumba Road, near Esk on May 15 when the carcass was found.
No effort appeared to have been made to hide the identity of the animal, as the brand and NLIS tag were both still in place.
Investigations are continuing into a grey 2008-2011 model Isuzu D-Max or Holden Colorado dual cab tub-side vehicle seen in the area at the time of the offence.
Detective Sergeant Whittle said police were also speaking to archery stores, reviewing a significant volume of CCTV footage, and conducting examinations of shoe and tyre impressions left at the scene.
Ms Robinson said a reward was being offered to anyone that could provide information leading to an arrest.
Anyone with information on rural crime can contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Police Link on 131444.
Advertisement
Want daily news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Queensland Country Life newsletter below.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.