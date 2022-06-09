Queensland Country Life
Home/News
Graphic Content

Brisbane Valley: Cattle thieves use arrows to kill $3000 bullock

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
Updated June 9 2022 - 3:26am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RURAL CRIME: The Stock Squad has revealed cattle thieves used arrows to kill a $3000 steer near Esk.

THE Stock Squad has revealed cattle thieves used arrows to kill a $3000 steer near Esk.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.