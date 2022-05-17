THIEVES have killed and butchered a $3000 steer in the Brisbane Valley, adding insult to injury by taking only a fraction of meat from the animal.
Owner Jane Robinson said she was checking the flood water levels in a paddock on Murrumba Road, near Esk at lunchtime on Saturday when the carcass was found.
"He was still warm and a piece of his hide which had been removed was still twitching," Ms Robinson said.
"The brazen grubs who did this must have been disturbed as they had missed taking one of the front quarters.
"A vehicle was observed and has been reported to police."
Detective Sergeant Troy Whittle from the Stock Squad, Forrest Hill, said it appeared the steer had been exhausted by the "gutless cowards", which had then been dispatched in the paddock.
"We have have a description of a vehicle in the area and some CCTV video footage, he said.
"It is unclear how the animal was dispatched, but it has multiple stab wounds."
No effort appears to have been made to hide the identity of the animal, as the brand and NLIS tag were both still in place.
Detective Sergeant Whittle said a grey, 2008-2011 model Isuzu DMax or Holden Colorado dual cab tub-side vehicle may be involved.
"It appears they have gone there prepared, but may have been disturbed, because of the amount of wasted meat."
He said there had been a dramatic increase in trespassing connected to illegal deer hunting during the recently ended deer rut.
Ms Robinson said a reward was being offered to anyone that could provide information leading to an arrest.
Anyone with information on rural crime can contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Police Link on 131444.
