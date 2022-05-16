Beef breeders from central Queensland are implementing a new method of pregnancy testing into their herd that is providing almost instantaneous results at the crush.
Wes and Hayley Offord own and operate Brigalow Longhorns Texas Longhorn stud situated 45kms south of Rockhampton.
The producers currently run 75 head of registered Longhorns on their property and utilise on-farm pregnancy testing to check the fertility of their herd.
Artificial insemination is conducted with imported genetics from America.
Ms Offord said the couple initially began using tail blood testing after seeing results from American breeding counterparts.
However, due to the nature of the testing method, Ms Offord said they had to wait several days to get a result.
The couple have now begun utilising Alertys OnFarm Pregnancy Test kits, allowing them to take a blood sample and apply it to a plastic device, similar to what humans have been using for COVID RATs, and receive a result within 20 minutes.
Pregnancy can be detected from as early as 28 days post breeding and 70 days post calving.
"We have only been using the new blood test kits for a couple of months," Ms Offord said.
"They are 99.7 per cent accurate at 28 days post mating and 98.1pc accurate 70 days post calving.
"We found that it was also cost effective, and we could use them ourselves to identify open or pregnant cows quickly.
"Meaning you can make decisions while the cow is still in the crush. We sell the majority of our animals privately and using these tests we can let purchaser's know pregnancy status straight away and not have to wait for a vet."
Reputable vets have backed the product saying it is "extremely accurate and simple to use" and would be ideal for fixed-time artificial insemination programs or verifying the status of small groups of cows.
The method only currently offers a positive or negative result.
"You will only know approximately how far along in calf a cow is due to your own records and pasture management," Ms Offord said.
"We would generally check pregnancy status after AI at about 32 to 35 days post insemination."
With future plans to import American embryos, Ms Offord said the new technology suited their breeding operation.
"We also own cows in America in partnership with some Ohio breeders with the aim to import embryos in the future," she said.
"Because we don't need to check high numbers of cattle for pregnancy at once, it is a great tool for us.
"We will absolutely keep using them and have found them to be as accurate as they say they are."
Journalist at North Queensland Register
