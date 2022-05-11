Lisgar runs 450-500 cows and calves, grows oats on the rich basalt farming soils, is nicely watered and has scale with scope for growth.
At 1962 hectares (or 4849 acres) freehold plus another 120ha or so of adjoining stock routes available to lease from the Local Land Services, Lisgar has extra scale for Yetman in northern NSW.
There's still plenty of scope for growth, too, vendor Simone Tully said.
She and husband Shane have been grazing and farming Lisgar for the last 20 years but cleared 400ha of timber a year ago.
Ms Tully said the native pastures, a mix dominated by bluegrass, vetch and desmodium, had responded quickly, boosting the carrying capacity of the farm by at least another 100 head.
"There's still more to be done because that country still needs a bit more tidying up but as soon as we opened it up, we've had significant pasture growth," she said.
Perhaps another 250ha could be similarly cleared, which Ms Tully estimates would allow buyers to add another 70-80 cattle.
Yetman itself might not be the most high-profile of towns but there's a nice local school, Ms Tully said, and the highway that takes you to either Goondiwindi or Inverell in just over an hour is less than a kilometre away.
Lisgar's other big selling point, Resolute Property Group agent Ben Forrest said, was water.
The district has a reliable 700 millimetres of average annual rainfall and the property is well set up with 17 dams servicing 15 paddocks.
There are three bores plumbed into the reticulated water line for redundancy, including a newly operational system equipped with a solar pump that delivers about 1 litre a second.
That water and the productive soils have underpinned an Angus cattle operation supported by plantings, mostly of forage oats, on the 151ha cultivation area.
Lisgar's soils, Ms Tully said, were roughly 60 per cent black basalt, 30-35pc red and 5-10pc sandy, which made the farm resilient to just about any season.
Just as well set up as the farm is the charming 1950s-era four bedroom, two bathroom, plus office, homestead, which has been recently reroofed, rewired and has a new kitchen and bathroom.
It's designed for year-round comfort with reverse cycle air conditioning inside and an inground pool set in the gardens.
There's also a one-bedroom, self-contained guesthouse, which Ms Tully said was perfect for guests and backpackers alike.
Lisgar will be auctioned on June 10. Contact Resolute Property Group agents Ben Forrest on 0427 580 000 or Grant Veivers on 0429 844 585.
Writing for farmers in the Stock & Land, The Land, Queensland Country Life, Stock Journal and FarmWeekly, farming in Gippsland.
