Atkinson's Furlong Stud races to the market

THE Atkinson family's prized Darling Downs Thoroughbred property Furlong Stud is on the market, to be auctioned in Nobby on June 10.
Covering 96 hectares (236 acres), the highly regarded property boasts dual access and has 50 individual horse spelling paddocks and foaling paddocks.
The property also features a Queenslander homestead, a manager's cottage, and an office.
Other improrvements include a stable barn, stallion barn, round yard, steel cattle yards, and machinery sheds.
Furlong also has an abundant supply of high quality bore water, which is also used for irrigation.
Furlong Stud will auctioned by Magic Millions and Donovan and Co in Nobby on June 10.
Contact David Chester, 0410 683 466, Magic Millions, or Clint Donovan, 0421 944 985, Donovan and Co.
