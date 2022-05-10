Withcott Seedlings majority shareholding sold

ADM Capital's Cibus Fund has taken a majority shareholding in the major horticulture business Withcott Seedlings.
The London-based company was one of three shortlisted companies involved in the off-market transaction managed by Colliers Agribusiness.
Advertisement
Withcott Seedlings produces about 300 million seedlings a year, delivering to growers throughout eastern Australia. The business employs more than 100 staff.
Established in 1983, the business was owned by Mike and Anita Hindle and founders Graham and Wendy Erhart.
Rawdon Briggs, Colliers Agribusiness, said the staged sales process initially involved 73 qualified potential investor groups, which was reduced to a short list of three potential buyers.
While no price was disclosed, Mr Briggs said the value paid for the majority shareholding reflected the strong market for profitable, sustainable Australian agribusinesses.
Want daily news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Queensland Country Life newsletter below.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.