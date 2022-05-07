Kilcoy Beef Event hits the mark

AFTER two years of Covid related disruptions, the Kilcoy Beef Event proved the place to be on Saturday.
Support by Hayes and Company, the event included both a stud and prime cattle show with a strong focus on young participants in the industry.
Top honours in the stud ring went to Sarah Benbrow, Mervale Limousins, Mount Kilcoy, with her 18 month old bull Mervale Cracker, which was named the supreme beef exhibit.
Amy Harrison, Forever Brahmans, Kilcoy, had the grand champion prime steer. The grainfed milk tooth Santa/Blonde-cross that sold for an impressive $3180 to Kilcoy Global Foods.
Miss Harrison also had the champion pen of four replacement heifers, this time Red Brahmans.
Young judge Jack Williamson, Highfields, Linville, was named the winner of the inaugural Cohen Fry memorial prize, after earlier winning the young judges prime cattle section.
