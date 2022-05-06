Queensland Country Life

Glen Innes country makes $3684/acre

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
May 6 2022 - 4:00am
THE strength of New England land values were again demonstrated with the 423 hectare (1045 acre) Glen Innes district property Pitlochy selling above expectations for $3.85 million.

