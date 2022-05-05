Queensland Country Life

Inverell's Waterview auction now May 23

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
May 5 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NORTHERN NSW: The auction date of 250 hectare Inverell district property Waterview has been shifted to May 23.

THE auction date of 250 hectare (618 acre) Inverell district property Waterview has been shifted to May 23.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.