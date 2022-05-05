THE auction date of 250 hectare (618 acre) Inverell district property Waterview has been shifted to May 23.
Located at Sapphire - 27km east of Inverell - the property is described as a productive blend of basalt and granite soils.
The well watered property has seven dams and a bore tested at 1340 litres/minute.
The seven paddocks feature both native and introduced grasses, with clover throughout.
Three phase power is on the property.
There is also a Biodiversity Conservation Trust agreement is in place on 26ha of the property.
The Inverell district property Waterview will be auctioned in Glen Innes on May 23.
Contact Geoff Hayes, 0429 201 120, Ray White Rural, or Michael Jackson, 0427 009 409, Tamworth Property Co.
