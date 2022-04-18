NSW claims State of Origin over Queensland

The Queensland Country Life State of Origin campdrafting rivalry was the final event at the Paradise Lagoons Campdraft.



With a tally of 806 points, NSW claimed victory over Queensland by 64 points, with the wounded Maroons sitting on 744 points.



The Queensland team vowed revenge at next year's event.



The State of Origin campdraft was introduced to the program in 2008, by the late Graeme Acton to provide crowd pleasing entertainment for the spectaculars, and it certainly does not disappoint.

Captaining the Queensland team since the event's inception was Evan Acton of Millungera, Julia Creek, while Sam Knight made his debut as NSW captain.

"This event is definitely the crowd pleaser of the weekend, and now after all the events are finished it is the time for fun and rivalry," Mr Acton said.

Mr Acton had the captain's pick for Queensland and made sure it included some open riders including Peter Comiskey, Will Durkin, Adrian Lamb, and Zane Haberman.



Mr Acton said he also had the X-factor in his team, in form of John Mulchay.



A veteran competitor, Mr Mulchay is now in his early 70s, and usually leaves nothing on the table.

"He's lean and fit and capable of some great campdrafting, Mr Acton said.

Lady riders in his team included Jaye Hall, Jess Hoffman, and Hayley Condon.



NSW captain Sam Knight said his team was as 'good as you can get'.



"The pressure is on - but we love pressure," he said.

Queensland Country Life's Ben Harden presents NSW captain Sam Knight, flanked by his team, the winning State of Origin trophy.

Among Mr Knight's captain's pick was Luke Bennett, Daniel Cheers, Ben McNaughton, and the adopted Queenslander Ben Hall.



Mr Hall, who was born in Wee Waa, was originally in the Queensland team, until he became a turncoat, and defected to the team of his place of birth.

Judges were Steve Hart who lives near Canberra, ACT, and Victorian, Darren Jewel.

Commentators, who both enjoyed a great rapport with each other were Tori Acton representing Queensland, while Jim Ryan, a former Casino blue-blood, kept NSW to the forefront.

The dust has now settled at the campdrafting 'holy grounds' of Paradise Lagoons, with many competitors moving onto Springsure for the Australian Campdrafting Association's 50th anniversary titles.

Read more:

Close to 4000 head of cattle supplied for the 2022 Paradise Lagoons Campdraft

Local lad Matt Moffatt's dream comes true with open campdraft win

Nebo's Trevor Shelly celebrates 40th year announcing campdrafts in Australia



Paradise Lagoons Campdraft ladies lunch well attended | Photos

Want daily news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Queensland Country Life newsletter below.

