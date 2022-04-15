$10m worth of cattle supplied for Paradise Lagoons Campdraft

Around 4000 head of cattle, with market value of nearly $10 million, have been supplied for this year's 20th anniversary Paradise Lagoons Campdraft event in Rockhampton.

Over 300 riders and 2400 horses will compete over the Easter long-weekend, for a share of $145,000 of prize money, and trophies, including the Gold Camp Oven, awarded to the Graeme Acton Open Memorial Draft winner.



The stock used in this year's competition have been generously supplied by four cattle donors.

The drafting team at Paradise Lagoons bringing in new stock for the competition.

Also see:

Paradise Lagoons Campdraft president Tom Acton said being the 20th anniversary year, the committee always envisioned they'd get a bigger crowd this year.

"We've received a record 2400 plus nominations, and we're probably up 800 nominations from last year," Mr Acton said.

"Of course with that, comes a need for more cattle and this year we've been very lucky to be able to source cattle from four different cattle donors.

"A lot of logistics and drafting is involved in bringing the cattle here to Paradise Lagoons and without their support, the sport wouldn't happen."



Jennie and Tom Acton of Paradise Lagoons, Rockhampton, supplied 1000 head for the event, while Evan and KimActon of Acton Land and Cattle Company,Millungera, Julia Creek, supplied around 2000hd.

Mark and Belinda Wilson of Banana Station, Banana, have generously supplied 400hd and Jason and MeganPhilp, JAM Cattle Co, Nebo, supplied 450hd.

Due to large nominations, the campdraft committee made the decision to shift the program forward a day to start on Wednesday April 13 and finish Saturday April 16.

With the domestic cattle market now as strong as it has ever been, Mr Acton said it was a big investment for these large cattle companies to supply cattle, free of charge.

"It would be close to $10 million worth of cattle here that we use, so it's a huge investment into the sport," he said.

"These cattle are handled well and it doesn't knock them around too much. We keep them full of hay and water and keep them happy.

"The Wilson family at Banana Station have supplied cattle to this event in the past, but this is the first year Jason and Megan have come on board.

"This year's event fit in well with them as they were sending some cattle south and thought we could use it."

Want daily news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Queensland Country Life newsletter below.