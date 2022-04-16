Graeme Acton Open Campdraft wrapped up for another year

It was a dream come true for twenty-four year Matt Moffatt of Gracemere, after he won the Graeme Acton Open Campdraft at Paradise Lagoons Campdraft on Saturday.



Matt riding Bobabil Destiny's Diamond, owned by Kurt and Erica Hanrahan went into the final sitting on 178 points.



After the three round final, he tied with Rohan Marks riding Turner's Stud Cowboy, with both competitors sitting of 268 points, before he claimed the covet prize in a run off.



"This certainly is a dream come true, and it is now off my bucket list," he said.

"I have been coming here since I was a little boy and Graeme was certainly a mentor of mine."

Steve Comiskey with Katie and Robert Acton who presented the Joseph Acton Champion of Champions Rosebowl on behalf of his family.

Capella competitor Steve Comiskey campaigning the Bill and Christine Matton owned Katie, won the Joseph Acton Champion of Champions Rosebowl.



FULL LIST OF 2022 PARADISE LAGOONS CAMPDRAFT RESULTS

GA MEMORIAL OPEN: MATTHEW MOFFAT, BOBADIL DESTINYS DIAMOND

ROCKHAMPTON OPEN: STEVE COMISKEY, KATIE

FRASERS TRANSPORT STALLION: BERNIE MCMAUGH KIRKBY, STUD ELVIS

DC MOTORS RAM NOVICE: BEN HALL, PLENTY

ELDERS JUVENILE:TOM WALLACE, TOPSPIN CAT

LADIES: BRYONY PUDDICOMBE, MOULIN ROUGE

YULGILBAR STUD TWO HANDED CUTTING: JOHN ANGUS SABLE CAT

FUTURITY: LEEANNE COMISKEY, AVA

STOCKMANS CHALLENGE: JOSH SMITH, KNEIPPS CARINYA

