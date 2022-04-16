Graeme Acton Open Campdraft wrapped up for another year

It was a dream come true for twenty-four year Matt Moffatt of Gracemere, after he won the Graeme Acton Open Campdraft at Paradise Lagoons Campdraft on Saturday.
Matt riding Bobabil Destiny's Diamond, owned by Kurt and Erica Hanrahan went into the final sitting on 178 points.
After the three round final, he tied with Rohan Marks riding Turner's Stud Cowboy, with both competitors sitting of 268 points, before he claimed the covet prize in a run off.
"This certainly is a dream come true, and it is now off my bucket list," he said.
"I have been coming here since I was a little boy and Graeme was certainly a mentor of mine."
Capella competitor Steve Comiskey campaigning the Bill and Christine Matton owned Katie, won the Joseph Acton Champion of Champions Rosebowl.
FULL LIST OF 2022 PARADISE LAGOONS CAMPDRAFT RESULTS
GA MEMORIAL OPEN: MATTHEW MOFFAT, BOBADIL DESTINYS DIAMOND
ROCKHAMPTON OPEN: STEVE COMISKEY, KATIE
FRASERS TRANSPORT STALLION: BERNIE MCMAUGH KIRKBY, STUD ELVIS
DC MOTORS RAM NOVICE: BEN HALL, PLENTY
ELDERS JUVENILE:TOM WALLACE, TOPSPIN CAT
LADIES: BRYONY PUDDICOMBE, MOULIN ROUGE
YULGILBAR STUD TWO HANDED CUTTING: JOHN ANGUS SABLE CAT
FUTURITY: LEEANNE COMISKEY, AVA
STOCKMANS CHALLENGE: JOSH SMITH, KNEIPPS CARINYA
