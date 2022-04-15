Campdraft icon, Trevor celebrates 40 years as an announcer

Trevor Shelly attended his first campdraft when he was just eight, now he's celebrating 40 year's as an announcer in 2022.

Growing up on a small property at Warwick, Trevor first started off in the machinery industry as young diesel fitter.



With a goal to buy a property in Central Queensland, Trevor's dream became a reality when he got his foot in the mining industry and became a maintenance executive.

"With a little establishment behind us, I was able to buy a small property at Nebo back in the early 80s called Mount Power," Mr Shelly said.

"Then in 2009, my wife and our family moved into Wandoo Station at Nebo, seeking to advance our ways and get on the board with a fair bit more work.

"That move worked out pretty good for us. The property was a bit run down when we got it, but it's half tidy now."



Trevor announcing at the 2022 Paradise Lagoons Campdraft event.

Mr Shelly's passion for public speaking began whilst working in local government as the deputy chairman of the Nebo Shire.



"I've never had any problems in getting up to address the crowd and my time working in local government help build that confidence," he said.



"After leaving local government, I was a regular announcer at local campdrafts, shows and rodeo events.

"I've announced in lots of places including Charters Towers. Baralaba, Millmerran, Nebo, Clarke Creek, Paradise Lagoons, and in many other places in between.



"I've got an old home favourite, that being the Nebo campdraft. I've been on the Nebo committee for many years and served there as chairman for many years."



Trevor said attending campdraft events across Australia has always been a great passion and love of his.



"It's been a great honour to follow the campdraft industry all these yars," he said.



"People in the industry as a rule, are very good, honest people. It's a very family oriented sport.



"You can leave your wallet on the dash of your car and you better believe it, it'll be there when you get back."



This year marks the golden anniversary of ACA Golden Anniversary National Finals in Springsure. This will be Trevor's 14th year announcing for the National Titles.

That along with Paradise lagoons, which is celebrating 20 years since the opening of the multi-million dollar facility.

Paradise Lagoons Campdraft president Tom Acton, with announcer Trevor Shelly, Wandoo Station, Nebo.

Trevor said he's been very fortunate to have been involved with Paradise Lagoons campdraft for the last 20 years.

"I've never missed an event here at Paradise and also this year brings up 40 years of being involved with the broadcasting and the announcing of campdrafts anywhere," he said.



"To see the growth that's happened here in Paradise since our first draft 20 years ago is quiet phenomenal."



Mr Shelly said the one thing about being an announcer, is being passionate about what your talking about.

"One thing with being an announcer, they need to be there, they want to be there and it's not the job that they've been told to go on do," he said.

"You get to meet so many people in the industry and no matter where you go, up and down the road as we do, if you've got the will and the drive to go and do it, it certainly has it's rewards.



"I enjoy announcing the smaller campdrafts events because without them, you wouldn't have the big events. That's the home ground of the champions."

