Faces of the Paradise Lagoons Campdraft ladies lunch

About 150 women from all parts of Queensland and New South Wales took time out to mix and mingle for some fine dinning at the 2022 Paradise Lagoons Campdraft in Rockhampton.

Special guest of the lunch was deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce and his partner Vicki Campion and their two sons.

Check out who we spotted enjoying the lunch.

