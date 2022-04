It was a big dream of the late Graeme Acton and his brother Evan, to bring the sport to spectators for their enjoyment in a purpose built arena and facilities.



Over the years this has certainly won over the general public, as large crowds flocked to the event for the 20th anniversary event held over Easter.

+21 2022 Paradise Lagoons Campdraft.











































MORE GALLERIES

Want daily news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Queensland Country Life newsletter below.