Faces from Day 1 of Paradise Lagoons Campdraft

The 2022 Paradise Lagoons Campdraft kicked off in earnest on Wednesday morning, with hundreds of competitors across the country traveling to Rockhampton for the prestigious event.



Hundreds of riders and over 2400 horses are expected to compete in the easter long weekend event .

Over 3500 head of cattle have been kindly donated to be used in the event, which is also celebrating it's 20th anniversary this year.



Due to large nominations for the three-day event, the campdraft committee have made the decision to shift the program forward a day to start on Wednesday April 13 and finish Saturday April 16.

A restricted event in 2021 due to Covid-19 restrictions, saw only 1700 nominations.



This year's campdraft fit well with competitors heading to the ACA Golden Anniversary national finals at Sprinsgure the following Tuesday.



Check out who caught the camera's lens on the day one of the Paradise Lagoons Campdraft.

Queensland Country Life is the official media partner of the 2022 Paradise Lagoons Campdraft.

