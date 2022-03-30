Casino weaner heifers make record $3225

WEANER sale records have been rewritten with a draft of 36 Santa/Hereford-cross heifers from John and Maree Smith, Glenayre, Woodenbong, making a stellar $3225 at the annual George and Fuhrmann sales in Casino.

Driven by ongoing high meatworks prices, an excellent season and the quality of the Northern Rivers bred cattle, the red hot sale saw big numbers of repeat buyers including plenty of Queenslanders from the Brigalow Belt to Roma.

The 4180 head Day Two European breeds weaner sale on March 24 averaged $1960, while the 3272 head Day Three Bos indicus sale, which was dominated by Santa/Hereford types, on March 25 averaged $2005.

At the European breeds sale a pen of 363kg EU Charolais/Angus-cross steers from Peter and Libby Hannigan, Numulgi, made 678c/kg to return $2465/head.



A pen of 337kg Charolais/Santa/Hereford-cross steers from the Fuhrmann family, Mummulgum, made 720c or $2429. Non-EU 430kg Charolais-cross steers from Peter and Sally Fuhrmann made 586c or $2524.



Charbrays from Peter Stanfield sold for 724c or $2166, while Simmentals from the Hewetson family, Mallanganee, made 670c or $2408. A line of 326kg EU accredited Hereford/Simmental-cross steers from Ron and Colleen Dean, Calmaran Creek, which sold for 726c to return $2349.



The top heifers on Day Two made 626c to return $2326. The 371kg EU Charolais-cross were offered by Peter and Libby Hannigan, judged champion Euro pen prior to the sale.



Other highlights were 335kg EU Charolais-cross from Paul Boland, Corakai, which made 622c or $2087. The Fuhrmann family sold 362kg Charolais-cross for 620c or $2245. Simmental-cross weighing 312kg from the Hewetson family, made 654c or $2041.



Sale highlights of the Bos indicus sale included a line of 42 Santa/Hereford-cross steers from Jim and Jan Smith, Townview, Urbenville, that returned $2725.



John and Maree Smith sold 408kg Santa/Herefords for 618c or $2526. Townview had 368kg steers return $2512, while Jamie and Vanessa Smith, Upper Tooloom, made $2800 on an excellent Santa/Hereford draft.



Brahman heifers from Daryl and Rhonda Amos, Old Bonalbo, made $2100, while a draft from Daryl and Susan Summers made $2200. The Hewetson family also sold Santa/Hereford/Brangus-cross heifers for $2200.

At the Day Three Santa and Bos indicus sale top honours went to Jamie and Vanessa Smith for their Santa-cross steers. The grand champion heifers were also Santa-cross, yarded by John and Maree Smith. Daryl and Susan Summers, Calmaran Creek, had both the champion pen of steers and heifers.

