Three Lower Wonga properties sold, negotiations continuing on Illavale | Video

THREE of four outstanding Lower Wonga properties offered on March 25 have sold on an online Ray White Rural auction.



Offered by the Dray family, all four properties located west of Gympie are extremely well grassed, boast high carrying capacities, and are easily managed, top quality grazing country.



Schmidt's, 199ha (492 acres) of gently undulating cleared and improved grazing rising to small area of moderate to steeper selectively cleared hillside made $2.35 million

Stan's, 316ha (781 acres) of half gently undulating cleared and improved grazing and about half moderate to steep thickly grassed mountainside sold for $2.4m.

O'Brien's, 102ha (252 acres) of gently undulating cleared and improved grazing attracted $1m.



Negotiations are continuing on Illavale, a 105ha (260 acre) block with gently undulating cleared and improved grazing. The property is well equipped with solar pump and permanent holes in creeks. There are timber cattle yards with covered crush, a hay/machinery shed, and an uninhabitable, old Queenslander homestead.



The properties have attractive outlooks with dramatic mountain backdrops, are fully fenced and feature improved pastures including Rhodes grass, creeping bluegrass and well established legumes.



Water is supplied by dams, bores and/or creeks.

Contact Janelle Duffin, 0419 165 00, or Glen Duffin, 0429 658 161, Ray White Rural, Mundubbera.

