Central Highlands irrigation, cattle country hits the market | Video

DIVERSE 3262 hectare (8061 acre) Central Highlands, Qld, property Kingower is on the market through Colliers Agribusiness, to sold through an expressions of interest process closing on April 14.

Located 17km north west of Emerald, the established irrigation and dryland mixed farming and grazing asset offered by the Mosley family has been meticulously developed during the past 10 years.



Kingower is being offered on a walk-in, walk-out basis.

Key features include 4709 megalitres in three water entitlements plus significant overland flow extraction; 642ha of developed flood irrigation plus 100ha under centre pivot with further expansion opportunities; 933ha of dryland cropping; and 1300ha of grazing complemented by a feedlot facility.

Kingower is situated in the northern section of the Emerald Irrigation Area, at the junction of Theresa Creek which forms the northern boundary, and Retreat Creek which forms the southern boundary of the property.

The cropping fields have quality soils and are generally flat to slightly undulating of various sizes on quality soils.



There are seven dryland cropping fields with more than 370ha protected by a levee banks, while three covering 404ha are unprotected. The 158ha of surge fields are included in the dryland cropping area.



Improvements include a large six-bay, high clearance machinery shed.

The 748ha, 13 field irrigation area includes 580ha which is flood protected and 162ha which is outside of the levee bank.



The 1539ha of grazing country is predominantly along the creeks and watercourses and is serviced by laneways.



There is also an 405 head feedlot with capacity to expand to 1000 cattle. The facility has grain storage, silage bunkers, feeder pens and an exceptional set of all-steel cattle yards.



The four bedroom main homestead has a large deck overlooking the irrigation dams. Within the complex is a double lock-up garage, large office, and helicopter pad and hangar.



The 1539ha of grazing country is supported by a feedlot.

There is also a three bedroom manager's cottage, donga style worker's/contractor's accommodation, a large six-bay, high clearance machinery shed, high clearance workshop, site office, igloo shed for general and hay storage, and a converted shipping container used for specialist product storage.



Kingower also has 30,000 litres of diesel storage, a 60 tonne weighbridge, 340 square metres of commodity bunkers on hardstand, four 140t grain silos, a feed-mill, steel cattle yards and feedlot.

Contact Rawdon Briggs, 0428 651 144, or Phillip Kelly, 0436 366 578, Colliers Agribusiness.

