Roma country makes $2424/acre | Video

Roma's Delamere makes $2424/acre

Kerry Sheahan's quality 626 hectare Roma district property Delamere has sold at auction for $2424/acre.

Kerry Sheahan's quality 626 hectare Roma district property Delamere has sold at auction for $2424/acre.

THE quality 626 hectare (1547 acre) Roma district cultivation property Delamere has sold at a Ray White Rural auction for $3.75 million.

Offered by Kerry Sheahan, the sale price achieved in Brisbane on Friday is equal to about $5990/ha ($2424/acre).

Delamere is located on the Mount Abundance Road, 14km south west of Roma. The property is in three freehold titles, all of which have frontage to a bitumen road. Two titles have a house and shed.

Some 547ha of the brigalow/belah black soil country is cultivated. The country has a profile of moisture and has been sprayed ready for planting.

There are four internal grazing paddocks and a 10ha paddock used to grow oats for grazing.

The main four bedrooms, two bathroom home has picturesque views of Roma and Bassett Mountain.

There is also a four bay machinery shed, two 50 tonne silos and a set of permanent and portable panel cattle yards.

Situated on a rise, the main Delamere home has views of Roma and Bassett Mountain.

A second dwelling is a two-bedroom Statewide home on steel stumps. There is a large carport and a machinery shed located nearby.

The marketing of Delamere was handled by Rob Wildermuth and Bruce Douglas, Ray White Rural Queensland.

