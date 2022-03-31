Call to action: Landholders told to scutinise rural property valuations

LANDHOLDERS have been told to closely scutinise their new land valuations, or risk being lumped with higher than necessary council rates and rent.



AgForce says the new Queensland Government valuations released today include staggering average increases for rural properties in the Boulia Local Government Area of 350 per cent, Burke 328pc, Carpentaria 335pc, Croydon 222pc, and Etheridge 192pc.



The average increase across the 30 affected local government areas for all land uses is 22.7pc. However, several LGAs have received average valuations showing more than double and in some cases two and three times higher than the previous assessment, particularly for primary production.

The average valuation increases for land used for primary production in the 30 assessed LGAs are: Boulia (350pc), Brisbane (49pc), Bundaberg (0.1pc), Burke (328pc), Cairns (46pc), Carpentaria (335pc), Cassowary Coast (9.5pc), Croydon (222pc), Douglas (1.7pc), Etheridge (192pc), Fraser Coast (21pc), Gold Coast (21pc), Goondiwindi (41pc), Gympie (41pc), Ipswich (29pc), Livingstone (60pc), Lockyer Valley (17pc), Logan (19pc), Mareeba (83pc), Moreton Bay (30pc), Noosa (30pc), North Burnett (42pc), Redland (15pc), Rockhampton (60pc), Scenic Rim (36pc), Somerset (20pc), South Burnett (20pc), Sunshine Coast (30pc), Toowoomba (22pc), and Townsville (47pc).



Unimproved values determine what council rates rural landholders pay and are also used to calculate leasehold rents.



'Errors' can occur

AgForce valuer John Moore said errors could could occur in government valuations because unimproved values were done by mass appraisal, meaning each property wasn't individually valued.



"It's important you object to your new valuation if you believe the unimproved value is too high, because it could result in large savings in rates or rent," Mr Moore said.



"But you only have until the end of May to do so, so I urge landowners to begin the process today."



New land valuations are being sent more than 1.51 million landowners this week.



Booming market

Queensland's Valuer-General Wally Kearnan said strong beef and rural commodity prices, historically low interest rates and improved seasonal conditions have all contributed to higher rural land values.



"Today's land valuations are the culmination of extensive market research and analysis by the State Valuation Service team across Queensland," Mr Kearnan said.

"As many are aware, the real estate market has seen significant increases in various sectors across Queensland and this has affected land valuations.

...The real estate market has seen significant increases in various sectors across Queensland and this has affected land valuations. - Wally Kearnan, Valuer-General

"Over the past 12 months we have seen increased overall confidence in the rural sector which has generally resulted in higher rural land values particularly for grazing and broad-acre farming properties."

Mr Kearnan said increased land values would have a positive effect on property prices.



He said landowners were able to view property sales in their area using the rural sales map, which was online and also available for inspection at selected office offices.

Help at hand

AgForce CEO Michael Guerin said his organisation had assisted many of its members secure significant reductions in valuations, resulting in large savings.



"Once again we are ready to assist with our free workshops to help people assess their valuations and find out more about the objection process," Mr Guerin said.

"AgForce has also prepared a property map for each member property potentially affected by this year's valuations."

Landowners who disagree with their valuation and are able to provide supporting information can lodge their objection online or at the address shown at the top of their valuation notice by May 30.

Objection kits are available from the Queensland Government by telephoning 1300 664 217. Specific information on market movements in the 30 local government areas revalued in 2022 can be found on the land valuations website.

MORE READING: 'CQ breeder country asking $8 million'.

MORE READING: 'Three Lower Wonga properties sold, negotiations continuing on Illavale'.

MORE READING: 'Thallon property with farming potential sold at auction'.

MORE READING: 'Pakington: Rockhampton cattle country sells after auction - $1419/acre'.

Want daily news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Queensland Country Life newsletter below.