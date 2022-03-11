Goondiwindi country sells for $1667/acre | Video

THE 1675 hectare (4140 acre) Goondiwindi district property Tandarra has sold at auction for $6.9 million - $700,000 above the reserve.

Located on Merton Road, Whetstone, the property sold to a North Queensland buyer for the equivalent of about $4119/ha ($1667/acre).

Three of the four registered bidders were active at the auction held in Brisbane on Friday morning.

The majority of the property has highly productive brigalow soils with areas of melonholes sown to improved pastures.



Water is supplied from four bores, reticulated to tanks and 22 concrete troughs plus seven dams.



There are 12 main paddocks with laneway system to two sets of cattle yards.



Other improvements include two transportable accommodation buildings, a steel machinery shed, and shipping containers for storage.



The marketing of Tandarra was handled by Bruce Douglas, Ray White Rural Queensland.

