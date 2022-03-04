First time on the market in 114 years | Video

BROOKSTEAD property Glendon will hit the market for the first time in 114 years when goes to auction under the Ray White Rural banner on April 1.

Covering 249 hectares (615 acres) in three titles, the country ranges from black soil self mulching soils to chocolate soils. The three freehold titles comprise of 52ha, 77ha and 120ha.

About 100ha is currently cultivated with a further 120ha that is currently under grass but could be potentially cultivated.



Water is supplied from a windmill/bore, which supplies a trough and tank, a rainwater tank, dam, and seasonal waterway.



The property has a combination of plain and barb wire fencing on wooden posts. The boundary is partially fenced.



Improvements included an four bedroom timber residence in uninhabitable condition, a timber cottage. machinery and storage sheds, garage, and a former shearing shed.

Contact James Croft, 0429 318 646,Ray White Rural Pittsworth.

