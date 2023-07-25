Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Federal government must contribute to fire ant fight, Invasive Species Council says

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated July 26 2023 - 6:54am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The proposed 2023-24 surveillance and treatment areas in the new national fire ant eradication program.
The proposed 2023-24 surveillance and treatment areas in the new national fire ant eradication program.

News of a national response plan to address the spread of fire ants has been slammed as a bandaid solution by the Invasive Species Council, which is calling on federal and other state governments to urgently pull their weight financially.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.