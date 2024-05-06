Queensland Country Life
No such thing as zero risk in biosecurity

Judith Maizey
By Judith Maizey
May 6 2024 - 7:00pm
Queensland's chief veterinary officer Allison Crook, one of the panellists at the Biosecurity Seminar. Picture: Judith Maizey
Queensland's chief veterinary officer Dr Allison Crook told an audience at Beef 2024 that there's no such thing as zero risk as far as biosecurity is concerned.

