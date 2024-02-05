'We can't afford it': Ag groups and scientists speak out about fire ant threat

Agricultural experts have warned how 8.3 million people could be stung by red imported fire ants, with 83,100 requiring medical attention - with school students and farm workers the most vulnerable to the aggressive pests.
Groups making submissions included the National Fire Ant Eradication Program, the National Farmers' Federation, AgForce and the Invasive Species Council.
Submissions covered the expected costs and impacts, if red imported fire ants are able to spread across Australia, on human health, social amenity, agriculture, the environment, infrastructure and regional workers.
In the NFAEP submission, Steering Committee Chair Dr John Robertson said "if fire ants infested Australia, at a conservative estimate of 30 per cent of people within infested areas being stung, 8.3 million people could be stung and 83,100 could require medical attention for stings each year".
The Federal Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water didn't mince words in their submission, arguing that if RIFA became established, the impact "would surpass the combined effects of pests regarded as Australia's worst invasive species - feral cats, feral pigs dogs, foxes, camels, rabbits and cane toads".
On January 20, a RIFA infestation was found 85km south of the Queensland border at Wardell and last November they were located in the Tweed Shire.
NFF Chief Executive Officer Tony Mahar said RIFA posed, "a significant risk" to Australian agriculture and regional communities.
"Our plant and horticultural industries are extremely exposed, with RIFA having the potential to reduce gross margins of the wheat crop by 10pc or $200 million," he said.
"Further, RIFA is known to impact over 50 other commercial food crop varieties in Australia through loss of crop yield, plant mortality, equipment damage, increased labor costs and market access (equating to a total cost of $130 million)."
Mr Mahar said RIFA also presented risks to the Australian livestock industry, impacting production and animal welfare outcomes.
"Stings on livestock cattle (such as to an animal's eyes and/or nostrils) can result in blindness, swelling, and suffocation," he said.
"According to projections published in the National Red Imported Fire Ant Eradication Program Strategic Review, RIFA have the potential to trigger $300 million or greater in loses to the national cattle industry."
Peak ag industry body AgForce chair Michael Guerin said available evidence on the potential costs and impacts of widespread RIFA in Australia points to one conclusion.
"Our nation cannot afford not to eradicate RIFA," he said.
"Failure to eradicate RIFA will have devastating and long-term impacts on the wellbeing of our nation, with the notable inclusion of agricultural production, the safety of farming families and natural capital conserved on farmland.
"Weeds and pests are already costing Australian farmers $5.3 billion a year through management and production loss (and) the additional costs due to RIFA would represent a serious blow to Australia's capacity for agricultural production."
Mr Guerin said these agricultural risks posed by RIFA included damage to over 50 species of crops, predation of biological control agents and lower populations of beneficial insects including honeybees, loss of organic certification status due to use of chemical control products, costs due to RIFA control, and repairs to damaged machinery and infrastructure, animal injury and death from stings, penned or newborn animals are at greatest risk and malnutrition and dehydration when animals cannot access food or water without being seriously stung.
Queensland Farmers' Federation Chief Executive Officer Jo Sheppard said fire ants pose a significant threat to the national environment and economy.
"Their destructive behaviours such as consuming seedlings, preying on pollinating insects, and tunnelling through roots and stems of plant and cropping systems, majorly disrupt ecological systems," she said.
"The agricultural sector, in particular the sugar, horticulture and nursery and garden industries, bear the brunt of this invasive pest, with substantial economic burdens estimated at $2 billion annually, including a potential 40 per cent reduction in agricultural output."
On February 5, the ISC called on federal Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek to take an active role in ensuring the success of the NFAEP amid concerns of insufficient funding.
'Australians everywhere will be shocked to hear that iconic native animals like koalas, platypus or echidnas will be on the fire ant menu,' said ISC Advocacy Manager Reece Pianta,
"Fire ants are one of the world's worst invasive species and this government document paints a grim picture of the devastation that will face our wildlife if they are allowed to spread across the country."
The Centre of Excellence for Biosecurity Risk Analysis spokesperson Professor Andrew Robinson said RFIA have the potential to cause up to $191 billion of economic damage.
"Using a large dimensional spatial-spread simulation model (the CEBRA 'Value of biosecurity' model) with both market and environmental land use categories for eastern Australia, work by CEBRA (under review, not publicly available) shows that total economic damages from RIFA over a 30-year period range from $30 billion to $191 billion, depending on the frequency of outbreaks and the land-use categories that are impacted," he said.
"Concerning RIFA, it has been estimated that $1 million invested in public engagement activities had resulted in $60 million saved in active surveillance costs between 2006 and 2010."
Know more about this issue? Contact Alison Paterson on 0437 861 082
