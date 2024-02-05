'We can't afford it': Ag groups and scientists speak out about fire ant threat

Mr Guerin said these agricultural risks posed by RIFA included damage to over 50 species of crops, predation of biological control agents and lower populations of beneficial insects including honeybees, loss of organic certification status due to use of chemical control products, costs due to RIFA control, and repairs to damaged machinery and infrastructure, animal injury and death from stings, penned or newborn animals are at greatest risk and malnutrition and dehydration when animals cannot access food or water without being seriously stung.