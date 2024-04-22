Why fed govt regulator of ag and vet chemicals not invited to FAW symposium

In what appeared to be a curious omission, the Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority was not invited to participate in the 2024 National FAW Symposium held in Brisbane last week.
Curious because the invitation-only event brought together some of the country's leading FAW scientists and researchers as well as key growers, agronomists, retailers, ag-industry groups and other government experts from around the country, New Zealand and Singapore to share data, results, on farm-experiences and discuss potential short-term and long-term solutions.
Several stakeholders at the event who would only speak on the condition of anonymity, commented to Queensland Country Life they were concerned an APMVA representative did not attend, despite the critical role the organisation had in approving chemical tools to control the invasive pest.
Recently the APVMA had come under intense scrutiny and some criticism for delays in approving emergency use permits, particularity since FAW moved from sorghum, wheat, millet and maize into oats which would have been used by graziers as winter feed.
However, although an APVMA spokesperson would not speculate on the reasons behind the organisation's guest-list omission, they said future invitations would be positively received.
"While the APVMA did not receive an invitation to attend the fall armyworm symposium, we would welcome an invitation for our consideration for future research and development events," the spokesperson said.
But a Queensland Department of Agriculture an Fisheries spokesperson said the reason why the APVMA had been excluded was not a reflection of their ability or importance in the FAW landscape.
"The symposium was an amazing opportunity to bring growers together with the frontline scientists working on fall armyworm to share information and ideas," the spokesperson said.
"This was not the forum for a regulator, but the APVMA has a vital role to play in ensuring any chemical solutions or management approaches to the fall armyworm issue are both safe and effective.
"DAF will continue to work closely with industry and through them the APVMA to explore solutions that can support Queensland farmers."
AgForce CEO Michael Guerin said not having the APMVA at the symposium "was a missed opportunity," which he hoped would not occur in the future.
"FAW is too important an issue to leave people who a contribution to make," Mr Guerin said.
"It was a missed opportunity not to have the APMVA involved in such an important conversation in regards to FAW."
