Queensland Country Life
Fall armyworm: APVMA reveals number of emergency use permits for oats crops

Alison Paterson
Alison Paterson
Updated April 9 2024 - 10:15am, first published 6:30am
The Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority has revealed how many emergency use permits to combat fall armyworm it had received since the invasive pest was found in Queensland in 2020.
The Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority has revealed how many emergency use permits to combat fall armyworm it had received since the invasive pest was found in Queensland in 2020. Picture: QCL File

The Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority has revealed there are currently three APVMA-issued permits for approved chemical treatments of fall armyworm in oats.

