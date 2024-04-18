Moth scent a cost-effective tool for growers in battle with fall army worm

Female moth phenomenons, automated scouting, chemical and biological controls and the experience of battling the pest locally and globally were some of the topics discussed in a search for solutions when more than 80 stakeholders met at the National Fall Armyworm Symposium in Brisbane earlier this week.
At the Ecosciences Precinct on April 17 and 18, some of the country's leading scientists, agronomists, agribusiness experts and researchers joined agricultural industry groups, growers, graziers and retailers and shared data, domestic and international research results and on-farm experiences in a bid to manage the endemic pest.
One of the tools debated came from Queensland Department of Agriculture and Fisheries principal research scientist Dr Richard Sequeira, who discussed his findings which used female fall armyworm moth pheromones to attract males into portable traps in order to allow growers to estimate population intensity on their crops.
Dr Sequeira said the benefits of the traps included ease of use, immediate action and low cost.
"This early warning system for growers allows them to use technology which has existed for a while," he said.
"It's around $35 for a trap, $5 to $10 for a lure, and $10 for a can of residual spider spray to kill the moths.
"However, the monthly cost after that will only be $5 to $10 to change the lure."
He said in Queensland FAW was now "an established part of most growing areas and an ephemeral or seasonal part of cropping."
"In all the coastal areas including Bundaberg, Bowen and the Burdekin, FAW are year-round," he said.
"A trap might give growers there some idea of when the population is deceasing or increasing so they can then take the appropriate action."
Gympie-based Red Slopes Agriculture agronomist Bhargava Rayeni said he found the symposium "extremely useful."
"FAW is a nationwide problem, there were lots of bright minds and industry groups who came together to find solutions for this problem," he said.
"While I am not walking out of the symposium today with a definite solution, it's given me the right direction to identify and the right areas to focus on."
During the panel discussion on Australian industry experiences with FAW from the field, Simplot NSW agricultural manager Evan Brown said the industry initially underestimated the intensity and tenacity of the pest.
Mr Brown said when fist hit by FAW their substantial sweetcorn crops were decimated.
"It started out as a cookie then it became a cookie monster," he said.
"Sweetcorn was the cookie and fall armyworm was the monster."
Mr Brown said the company pulled out of Bundaberg due to FAW making their crop there untenable.
"We had a good harvest in 2018 but by 2021 the economics of the corn was not there for us," he said.
Other speakers included Mareeba-based DAF senior entomologist Dr Ian Newton who discussed endemic insect pathogens: promising bio pesticides to reduce FAW levels.
Dr Newton's research included investigating methods to find a way to mass culture the spores of a naturally-occurring fungus species as biopesticides that will not harm beneficial insects and pollinators
AgForce grains policy director Ruth Thompson said the symposium was an "excellent opportunity to have farmers and industry colleagues come together and discuss relevant topics."
"FAW is very fresh and still a lived experience for many of our producers with significant pest populations persevering into winter crop cycles," she said.
"A key issue discussed were the gaps in dealing with the pest be it bio or chemical control, integrated pest management, understanding possible solutions including genetically modified crops, these are all took in our arsenal against FAW."
QDAF senior scientist Dr Heidi Parkes, lead the symposium organising committee and said she felt the level of cooperation was outstanding.
"This is the first symposium we have had since an initial meeting in 2020 when FAW was detected," she said.
"There was a positive feeling in the room about coming together and working to meet the challenge.
"What's been really exciting about this event is bringing people together and we heard a broad agreement to have an across-industry approach, which is fantastic as no single group can solve this issue on its own.
"Now we know where we stand and and where we need to go in terms of investment."
Ms Parkes said swift action now needed to be taken on the ground to drive the next stages of FAW management.
QDAF principal entomologist Dr Melina Miles gave the opening keynote address and said having everyone in the same room to share knowledge, data and experience "was of enormous benefit."
Share your FAW experience. Contact Alison Paterson on 0437 861 082.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.