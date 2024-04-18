Queensland Country Life
Moth scent a cost-effective tool for growers in battle with fall army worm

Alison Paterson
By Alison Paterson
April 18 2024 - 7:00pm
DAF principal research scientist Dr Richard Sequeira was one of a number of experts who spoke about tools growers could use in the fight to manage fall armyowrm. Picture: Alison Paterson
DAF principal research scientist Dr Richard Sequeira was one of a number of experts who spoke about tools growers could use in the fight to manage fall armyowrm. Picture: Alison Paterson

Female moth phenomenons, automated scouting, chemical and biological controls and the experience of battling the pest locally and globally were some of the topics discussed in a search for solutions when more than 80 stakeholders met at the National Fall Armyworm Symposium in Brisbane earlier this week.

