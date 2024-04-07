Experts and ag industry to share combat tactics at fall armyworm think tank

Leading scientists, researchers, agricultural representatives, government departments and experts will meet to discuss tactics, potential solutions and challenges at the national fall armyworm think tank later this month.
The invitation-only National Fall Armyworm Research, Development & Extension Symposium will be hosted by the Queensland Department of Agriculture and Fisheries on April 17 and 18 in Brisbane.
The symposium will feature keynote speakers from around the country and Asia, including DAF principal entomologist Dr Melina Miles.
Dr Miles said having everyone in the same room to share knowledge, data and experience will be of enormous benefit.
"This event is part of the Hort Innovation in fall armyworm management to bring all interested parties together," Dr Miles said.
"It's an opportunity to take stock across the industry and see where we are up to and where we should go in the future.
"Not only in research but to ask industry what do they need to be able to continue to grow which could be impacted by fall armyworm."
Dr Miles presentation is titled Integrated pest management and area-wide management for FAW: opportunities and challenges.
The second keynote address titled Have we been here before? Lessons from Helicoverpa & Diamond Back Moth will be presented by Dr Myron Zalucki, University of Queensland, Peter Deuter of PLD Hort and John Duff from DAF.
A session guaranteed to draw robust interest is titled 2020-2024: Building industry capacity to manage FAW and will be chaired by Dr Heidi Parkes.
This session will comprise a presentation by Dr Olive Hood from Hort Innovation on Driving innovation in agricultural pest management-a literature review while National FAW innovation system for the Australian vegetable industry will be presented by Dr Ramesh Puri from DAF.
Other speakers include Association of Southeast Asian Nations, FAW Action Plan head Dr Alison Watson who will share FAW experience of Australia's near neighbours in Southeast Asia and Dr Scott Hardwick who will talk about the FAW experience in New Zealand.
A DAF spokesperson said the arrival of fall armyworm in early 2020 initiated investment in a suite of research and development projects to support industry manage this new pest.
"These projects addressed a range of topics including monitoring and forecasting, insecticide resistance and management, and biological control options".
Many of these projects have now been completed.
"During this time growers and agronomists have also been generating valuable knowledge about fall armyworm and its management as they've worked to control the destructive pest within their cropping systems," the spokesperson said.
"It's four years since the last national fall armyworm forum was held (and) it's time to bring industry, government, and research agencies back together in a face-to-face forum to share their learnings and identify research, development and extension priorities for sustainable fall armyworm management in the future.
"The national fall armyworm RD&E symposium is a rare and valuable opportunity to work across industries to address the fall armyworm challenge and protect Australian agriculture."
Queensland Country Life will be attending the event and will provide a full report.
