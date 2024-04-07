Queensland Country Life
Experts and ag industry to share combat tactics at fall armyworm think tank

Alison Paterson
Alison Paterson
Updated April 8 2024 - 4:15pm, first published 6:00am
The fall armyworm is in the cross-hairs as experts and intereted partied prepare for the invitation-only National Fall Armyworm Research, Development & Extension Symposium will be held on April 17 and 18, 2024, in Brisbane. Picture: Supplied
The fall armyworm is in the cross-hairs as experts and intereted partied prepare for the invitation-only National Fall Armyworm Research, Development & Extension Symposium will be held on April 17 and 18, 2024, in Brisbane. Picture: Supplied

Leading scientists, researchers, agricultural representatives, government departments and experts will meet to discuss tactics, potential solutions and challenges at the national fall armyworm think tank later this month.

