Queensland Country Life
Home/Cropping

Researchers probe solutions to fall armyworm invasion as growers lose crops

Alison Paterson
By Alison Paterson
February 9 2024 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
With Grains Research and Development Corporation investment, the Queensland Department of Agriculture and Fisheries is working with the University of Queensland to find a way to sustainably and economically manage fall armyworm. Picture: Supplied
With Grains Research and Development Corporation investment, the Queensland Department of Agriculture and Fisheries is working with the University of Queensland to find a way to sustainably and economically manage fall armyworm. Picture: Supplied

Queensland farmers experiencing crop losses from the aggressive and ravenous fall armyworm are facing what a senior entomologist has called, "unprecedented" damage.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Paterson

Alison Paterson

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.