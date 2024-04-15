Full mouth ox makes $2535 at Silverdale's Show & Sale

Producers Doug and Louise Gelhaar took out the grand champion exhibit of the Show with a Charolais pasture fed bullock which was purchased by JBS buyer David Musch for $2533 at the Silverdale Show and Sale on Friday April 12.
The Ingoldsby couple who are regulars in the Silverdale winning circle also took out the Jack Hayes Memorial Trophy for pen of six pasture fed bullocks also bought by Mr Musch for $2090/head.
In addition, the Gelhaar's won the senior champion steer sold to Mr Musch for $2533 and he also snapped up their senior champion pen of steers for $2090.3/head.
Mr Gelhaar said they were thrilled with the result.
"This is the first time we have won the grand champion and the seventh time we have won the Jack Hayes," he said.
"We had a good strike rate this year, I'm pleased with the result we achieved on our good scrub country."
The junior champion heifer from D,C&A Knopke with the Charolais also taking out the reserve champion exhibit of the show and purchased by was purchased by Farmers Choice for $1605.90.
The junior champion pen of heifers from S&B Ferris with their pen of three Angus heifers over 450kg, which were bought by Butcher Co for $773.53/head.
The senior champion female was won by D Hohenhaus with a single prime Charbray cow which was purchased by Teys Australia for 1702.40.
The senior champion pen of females which comprised three Braford cows from A Murphy was bought by Teys for 1577.60/head.
The junior champion steer 'Allan Crawford Memorial' was won by P and C Dunn fr their Limousin steer under 350kg which sold to Stenzel Farming for $1200.60.
The junior champion pen of steers was won by Qualipac Farms for their three Angus which sold to JBS for 1470.60/head.
The champion pen of feed on cattle 'Brian Nolan Memorial Trophy' was won by Dot Baker for her Charolais which were bought by D&R Hohenhaus for $1211.57/head.
The most successful vendor bred exhibitor was awarded to D,C&A Knopke and the most successful female exhibitor as won by E&K Stenzel.
The special mention of the show was awarded to Dot Baker.
Hayes & Co livestock agent Landon Hayes said they yarded 384 head at the sale with a "mostly firm" market for fat cattle.
Landon Hayes said the buyers, "included JBS and feedlots Australian Country Choice, Teys and Roxborough".
Mr Musch said while he did not want to divulge how many head he had bought, he was satisfied with the purchases.
"Our purchases will be for the live export market," he said.
"Prices met market value."
Trevor Francis who was buying on behalf of ACC said he purchased 24 head including some steers from Boonah grazier Don Kirchner.
"Some of the cattle were good quality and I thought the pricing was in keeping with the market," he said.
"There were other cattle I wanted to buy but they were excessive for my pricing.
"We are going into a period now where it's drying out and we will see a few numbers come through and the market ease a bit."
Mr Kirchner sold 38 feeder steers under 350kg. These included one pen of Brangus steers for 320c/kg to Roxborough and a pen of Charbray to ACC for 330c/kg.
He also sold a pen of Brangus steers to ACC for 328c/kg.
Provenance Limousin Stud owner Andrew Stumer bought one steer for $1708.50 for the show ring.
"I paid 510c/kg for a 335kg steer from Des Knopke," Mr Stumer said.
"He will be a led steer which I hope to exhibit at the Brisbane Ekka later this year.
"I will have to break him in should take a couple of weeks at Wondai and we will name him when we know his personality."
The top price on a heavy cow was achieved by a Charbray from D Hohenhaus which reached 256c/kg $1705, while the medium cow, a Charbray from D & L Gelhaar made 256c/kg $1555.
The top price for a pen of three heavy cows was achieved by A Murphy, who made 232c/kg for $1580 for their Bradfords.
A pen of three Brangus ox, from the Delrose Pastoral Co, made 292c/kg $1952 while a full mouth ox, Champion Charbray, from D & L Gelhaar, sald at 298c/kg $2535.
With the heavy steers, a four tooth Charbray from D & L Gelhaar,sold for 292c/kg $2090,while a four tooth Charbray from Trinity Pastoral, also sold for 292c/kg and made $1920.
In the heavy heifer category, a four tooth Charbray from D & L Gelhaar sold for 302ckg at $1745.
In the heavy feeder steers, an Angus steer from Qualipac Farms sold for 350c/kg for $1732, while an Angus steer from Tambourine Pastoral Co made 348c/kg and sold at $1585.
In the feeder heifers a Charbray from P & C Dunn made 268c/kg and sold at $1145, while an Angus cross from Mountaindale sold at 270c/kg for $980.
In the weaner heifers, a Charolais cross from D E Baker sold at 264c/kg for $840 and the same graziers also sold a weaner steer Charolais cross, at 368c/kg for $1212.
In the Show potential weaner steer class, a Limo cross from Mountaindale, sold at 552c/kg for $1435.
The Knoppke team took out the grain assist heifer class with a Limo cross which sold at 332c/kg for $1344, while a Speckle Park cross sold at 332c/kg for $1330 and in the grain assist rain assist steer, their Limo cross,topped at 510c/kg for $1708.
A grain steer Limo from E & K Stenzel made 320c/kg and sold for $1800.
