Full mouth ox makes $2535 at Silverdale's Show & Sale

Alison Paterson
April 15 2024 - 2:46pm
Grazier Doug Gelhaar with his pen of Charbray cattle for which he received the Jack Hayes Memorial Trophy for pen of six pasture fed bullocks at the Silverdale 18th Annual Show and Sale on April 12, 2024. Picture: Alison Paterson
Producers Doug and Louise Gelhaar took out the grand champion exhibit of the Show with a Charolais pasture fed bullock which was purchased by JBS buyer David Musch for $2533 at the Silverdale Show and Sale on Friday April 12.

Journalist

