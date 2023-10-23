Moreton Beef Classic saw in excess of 700 head yarded for the annual show and sale, which benefited the Royal Flying Doctor Service.
The show and sale conducted by Boyd O'Brien Bartholomew was particularly notable for the presentation and finish of the cattle in what is a very trying season.
The export cattle were judged by David Musch from JBS Australia, while Matthew O'Dwyer, the Butcher Co, Boona and Kalbar, handled the trade section. Noel Cook, Kindon Station, Kindon, judged the feeder cattle.
Cliff Shelley and Wendy Bryce, Kingsford Farms, Freestone, had another successful show, winning two champions titles.
Their grain fed export champion was a 780kg Angus steer that sold for $2184 while the champion grain fed pen of Angus steers made $2028.
The six steers were bought as part of a larger consignment at Stanthorpe sale earlier in the year before being backgrounded and fed for up to 130 days at the Freestone Feedlot.
It was the first time Kingsford Farms exhibited the champion export pen and the third year running with the champion single export beast.
"It's terrific to have a single animal win, but it's even better having a pen selected as the champions," Mr Shelley said.
George Massam, Biddaddaba, presented the champion grain fed trade beast, a homebred Limousin/Speckle Park-cross heifer that returned $1705.
The champion grass fed exhibit was a Santa Gertrudis-cross heifer, bred and exhibited by Terry Bischoff, Buaraba, that made $1445.
Paul and Katie Newlove, Maroon, had the champion pen of feeder heifers with a pen of homebred Droughtmasters.
Champion pen of feeder steers were a pen of Charbrays from the Clarke family, Grassmere, Beechmont.
A stand-out vendor bred Limousin steer from the Knopke Family, won his class and sold to 7116c kg to return $2899. The steer will be one to watch on the 2024 led steer circuit.
The winner of the high school guess the weight of the steer competition was Emma Fisher from Corinda State High. Students from Beaudesert and Boonah state high schools also took very active roles at the Beef Classic. The competition steer weighed 780kg.
