From cream to cattle the Boonah graziers who love raising feedlot steers

Alison Paterson
By Alison Paterson
April 9 2024 - 1:00pm
Boonah graziers Don and Gaye Kirchner with muster dogs Trixie and Sue at their property Templin Hills where they raise cattle for feedlots. Picture: Alison Paterson
At Gaye and Don Kirchner's property Templin Hills west of Boonah, there is deep contentment for having followed their dreams to run cattle rather than continue in the dairy industry where each were raised.

