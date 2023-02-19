A STRONG offering of weaner heifers at last Thursday's Laidley cattle sale causing prices to firm and in some cases be dearer.
All up, 630 head were yarded at Stariha Auctions sale and as well as weaner heifers, cows also showed some improvement, while feeder heifer rates were easier, with buyers operating but with reduced rates.
Steer prices also firmed at last Thursday's sale, while the limited offering of cows with calves maintained recent rates with most runs selling for $1800 a unit or more.
Most weaner steers ranged in price from about $1400 a head to about $1600/hd, while heifers were in a similar range, selling from about $1000 to about $1400.
