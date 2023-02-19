Doug and Louise Gelhaar, Ingoldsby, sold Charolais-cross weaners, with steers making $1500 and heifers $1270.



Pat Collingwood, Murphys Creek, sold Charolais-cross feeder steers for $1690 and weaner steers for $1480.



Tom Bond, Grantham, sold lines of Droughtmaster backgrounder steers for $1460 and $1405.



Lance Jones, Derrymore, sold Santa Gertrudis-Hereford cross weaners, with steers making $1360 and heifers $1260.



Smith Family, Flagstone Creek, sold Brangus weaners, with steers making $1390 and $1195 and heifers $1080.



Maguire Brothers, Ingoldsby, sold Charbray weaners steers for $1280.



Anthony and Denise Duncan, Mt Whitestone, sold a pen of Droughtmaster cows with young calves at foot for $2110 a unit.



Mark and Susan Pitkin, Vernor, sold Droughtmaster weaner steers for $1490.



Harrison Rural, Thornton, sold pens of light Droughtmaster store cows for $1160 and $1130.



Jim Spreadborough, Blenheim, sold the top cow, with a Charolais cow selling for $2190.



Leon Manteufel, Marburg, sold Angus cows for $1520.



Elton Lidster, Mt Alford, sold Charolais cows for $1750 and dairy steers for $1800.



Collins Grazing, Crows Nest, sold Brahman and Charbray cows for $1930 and $1600 respectivly



Speedy Family Trust, Clumber, sold Brangus feeder steers for $1730 and backgrounders, with steers making $1400 and heifers $1210.



Ron Monro, Mt Tarampa, sold lines of backgrounder steers for $1550, $1490 and $1440.



George Weldon, Iredale, sold pens of Angus steers for $1430 and $1405.



Nazira Holdings, Grandchester, sold Brangus steers for $1620.



Greg Armstrong, Ebenezer, sold a line of Senepol steers for $1440 and a pen of cows with calves for $1820.



Noel McGrath, Mulgowie, sold Charbray weaner steers for $1370.



Jack Capewell, Lanefield, sold Droughtmaster steers for $1370.



Mick and Maree Coogan, Mt Whitestone, sold Limousin weaner steers for $1350.



Col Litfin, Thornton, sold Hereford-cross weaner steers for $1310.



AJB Property Trust, Purga, sold a pen of Droughtmaster cows with calves for $2100.



Dan Speedy, Fordsdale, sold a line of Droughtmaster cows with calves for $1850.

