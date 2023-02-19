Queensland Country Life
Cows with calves top Laidley cattle sale at $2100

Updated February 20 2023 - 12:11pm, first published 10:00am
These cows with calves sold for $1850 a unit at last Thursday's sale at Laidley. Picture: Starhia Auctions

A STRONG offering of weaner heifers at last Thursday's Laidley cattle sale causing prices to firm and in some cases be dearer.

