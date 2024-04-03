Rain boosts market at Silverdale

Hayes and Co yarded 253 head at Silverdale sale on Wednesday.
They reported the market saw slight improvements for most descriptions due to some good widespread rainfall.
The biggest rise was export cows with most good quality cows making 245-260 cents a kilogram.
They said there was not a lot of restocker cattle yarded but that those offered sold to strong competition.
J. Wilson sold a pen of Brahman cows for 256c/kg or $1243.
RJ and MJ Harvey sold Droughtmaster medium cows for 260c/kg or $1462.
Droughtmaster cows from G. Wood sold for 253c/kg or $1360.
G. Nicholson sold Charolais store cows for 194c/kg or $1106.
Droughtmaster bulls from S. Hughes sold for 253c/kg or $2317.
Normanby Pastoral Co sold Droughtmaster 6 tooth heavy heifers for 269c/kg or $1508.
I and L Voss sold Santa light feeder steers for 317c/kg or $1078.
Linger Longer Pastoral Co sold Brangus light feeder steers for 313c/kg or $1077.
Charbray feeder heifers from D. Neal sold for 246c/kg or $879.
WR and K Hallas sold Droughtmaster weaner heifers for 208c/kg or $615.
Angus weaner steers from S.J Devilliers sold for 320c/kg or $897.
