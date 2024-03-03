Weaner steers and heifers sell to strong market at Silverdale

Hayes and Co yarded 467 head at Silverdale sale last week.
They reported the market remained similar to previous weeks for export and slaughter cattle.
Bullocks and heavy kill steers saw a slight ease in price as did heavy feeder steers and feeder heifers. Weaner steers and heifers continue to sell to a strong market.
D and J Tyrrell sold Hereford heavy cows for 259c or $1983.
C Lamb sold a pen of Charolais cows for 255c or $1495 and Brangus heavy heifers for 284c or $1538.
Brangus bulls from D and G Kirchner sold for 268c or $2293.
B Reberger sold Brangus full mouth ox for 287c or $1982.
J and K Sammon sold Charbray heavy steers for 300c or $1755.
Santa heavy feeder steers from Leighton Builders sold for 342c or $1655.
W and J Drager sold Brangus light feeder steers for 369c or $1330.
Charbray feeder heifers from C, B and C Hines sold for 249c or $810.
SB Ryan sold Droughtmaster weaner heifers for 301c or $552 and Droughtmaster light weaner steers for 400c or $740.
Charbray weaner steers from The Hollow Station sold for 378c or $902.
