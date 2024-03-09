Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Volunteers of almost 70 years in ag show nominations

March 10 2024 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Volunteers of almost 70 years in ag show nominations
Volunteers of almost 70 years in ag show nominations

Dedicated volunteers with a service to shows spanning decades have been recognised for their contributions at this year's Queensland Ag Shows Awards.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.