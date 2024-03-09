Volunteers of almost 70 years in ag show nominations

Ten outstanding contribution nominations were received with the winner to be named at a dinner in Brisbane on March 16.
The nominations for the Outstanding Individual Contribution Award are:
Amanda Palmer is in her second year as Wondai Show's president and is said to have transformed the society into a benchmark for success.
She was nominated for her innovative approaches, resilience in the face of challenges, and tireless dedication.
In December 2023, due to conditions out of the show society's control, there was the relocation of the annual Christmas Eve Carnival, a decision met with initial community skepticism.
Despite the challenges, Amanda's unwavering enthusiasm and dedication resulted in the best Christmas Eve Carnival to date, demonstrating her ability to manage and adapt to change.
The 2023 Wondai Show itself introduced a host of new elements, ranging from motorbike jumps to helicopter rides. Furthermore, she successfully reintroduced the rodeo. The size and scope of these additions contributed to making the 2023 Wondai Show the most memorable in the event's history.
Balancing her responsibilities on the farm and managing her own business, she invested countless hours in ensuring the success of the Wondai Show.
Beth Hern used her skills as a business woman and Girl Guide leader to modernise the roles of president and secretary, which she held from 1993-1996 and 1999-2023.
Now as the patron, Beth's work has helped break attendance records, grow membership, sponsorship and entries.
She established a registered caravan park, changed the role of secretary from a paid position to an elected member, employed a part time admin assistant, embraced technology, created risk management and strategic plans and formed the Junior Show Committee.
Her grant writing skills helped secure a range of improvements including arena lights, a commercial kitchen and bitumen roads.
The experienced caterer has also helped feed more than 1000 people for over a week.
Allora Show has become one of the largest horse events on the Darling Downs and Carol Lyall has been credited with much of its success.
The current vice president has grown the horse classes and entry numbers thanks to countless hours of promotion, seeking sponsorship, organising and encouraging entrants for 11 months of the year.
She is said to have an "amazing way with people" and makes the days run smoothly and efficiently for judges, stewards and volunteers.
Frank Chiverton has rebuilt the Dalby Show, literally and figuratively.
His involvement with the show started in 1980 when the then fitter and turner built new steel stables that are still used today.
In 1985 as machinery and grounds steward he helped rebuild its reputation as the largest display of agricultural machinery of shows at the time.
He became the president in 2012, at a time when the show wasn't running well, and focused on engaging youth, improving the relationship with council and valuing input of others.
While he stood down from the role in 2021 he remains a show patron and the show office's meeting room is renamed the Chiverton Meeting Room in honour of his and his great grandparents involvement in the show.
Preserving the history of shows isn't an easy feat, just ask Kerri Denning.
The volunteer of more than 50 years spent two years scouring photos and minutes to piece together the 204 page Pittsworth Show History Book.
As the chief pavilion steward for more than 40 years she could often be found in the months before the show helping the secretary and getting show boxes ready with judging sheets, prize cards and ribbons for the pavilion.
To keep things fresh and exciting, she organises a different theme for the pavilion each year and helped start the pavilion scarecrow, a colouring competition that received over 200 entries in the first year and a shop window section for local businesses. For the 110th show, she had a special section for old exhibits entered in prior years and gifted each entrant a 110th medal.
There isn't much that Lex Cowell hasn't done or jotted down in his diary.
At almost 80, he has been a key figure with the Fraser Coast Show for decades and is now a director and life member.
The working heritage display and grand parade are some of the many facets where Lex works particularly hard along with being the handyman for the show office.
He has gone as far as making stencils to mark tables and chairs with the show society name, put out signs advertising the show dates, and invented and repaired items to make the safe and smooth operation of the event.
Malcolm Veivers has not only been a formidable axeman but a mentor and volunteer, contributing more than six decades to the society and the woodchop competition at the Gold Coast Show.
Malcolm's journey with the woodchopping competition began in 1960, at the tender age of 17. As a young and passionate competitor, he started his volunteer service as a steward, marking the initiation of a lifelong commitment to the sport.
His involvement didn't end with competing; instead, it evolved into various roles, serving on committees from 1968 to 1979 and continuing on the management committee until 1987.
Rooted in his Scottish heritage, Malcolm's adolescence was marked by clearing land in the Hinterland, learning the art of timber cutting, and igniting a passion for woodchopping that has burned brightly ever since.
In the modern woodchop arena, he oversees each block, offering tips, and evaluating the competitors' styles. He has also played a crucial role in advancing the sport's skills and ensuring a framework of excellence and workplace health and safety during competitions.
Melanie Bryson dedicates more than 40 volunteer hours a week to the Mudgeeraba Show Society.
From her humble beginnings as a pavilion volunteer in 2017 to the role of vice president in 2020, serving as the Pavilion Section Head for four consecutive years, and now in her second year of presidency, Melanie has been instrumental in reinvigorating the recruitment, retention, and recognition of volunteers within the show.
In 2023, under Melanie's leadership, the Mudgeeraba Show Society proudly welcomed over 22,000 visitors to the show by nurturing relationships with volunteer agencies and polishing all logistics.
Melanie has initiated several ways to celebrate these volunteers including the inaugural Mudgeeraba Show Society Volunteer Awards, which were introduced at the 2023 AGM.
Melanie still finds the time to travel to a number of shows offering support and seeking best practice to further enhance the delivery of the Mudgeeraba Agricultural Show.
One of Melanie's visionary initiatives for 2023 was the creation of the Farmers Feast.
At 90 years of age Nancy Marsilio is still the first to arrive at every committee meeting.
She has supported the show in several different roles throughout her 68 years of involvement, starting as steward of the horticulture section from 1955.
As steward of the orchid section she goes as far as visiting the homes of people who are now longer able to drive or carry their plants to the show so they can enter.
She was also a steward for the sugar cane section and still enters cane each year and assists her sons with the selection of the stools that are entered.
Even if she isn't an official steward, Nancy still supports those in charge during setting up.
In the past 60 years she has donated cakes and slices to the local Girl Guides who cater for the public and volunteers during and in the weekends leading up to the show.
Many people would be needed to fill the roles that Nicole Collins covers.
Thanks to her ideas and hard work, patronage has increased significantly.
She introduced free children's entertainment, including sheep shearing and cupcake decorating, to encourage more families to attend the show and helped the night rodeo run a full program of events.
Nicole also manages the social media, is assistant steward for potted plants and cut flowers and the overseer of the pavilion along with being junior vice preside
Her assistance in so many areas is said to have helped take the pressure off the ageing committee.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.