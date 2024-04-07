Mouse bait permit delay reaches parliament

As seeding kicks off across the country, graingrowers are still unable to access 50 gram zinc phosphide mouse baits and the issue has made its way into the federal parliament.
An emergency use permit for the 50g baits lapsed on January 1 and the Australian Pesticide & Veterinary Medicines Authority has since refused an application for a minor use permit from Grain Producers Australia.
Despite providing more information on the use of the baits, it is likely GPA will again be refused the permit.
While growers can still access 25g baits, CSIRO mouse expert Steve Henry told Stock Journal in February they are now considered less than ideal to control mice, particularly given the rise of no-till cropping systems.
He said one application of the 50g bait was "much more effective" for mice control than multiple applications of the 25g bait.
Member for Grey Rowan Ramsey raised the issue in a speech to parliament last week, asking federal Agriculture Minister Murray Watt for clarification on why the permit was being refused.
He said the stance was confusing , "given the CSIRO, our premier national science organisation, believe using ZP50 for in paddock mouse control is a fit and proper purpose."
"The GRDC and the CSIRO were surprised as to why the application was refused but nevertheless provided a quantity of extra information for GPA to lodge another," Mr Ramsey said.
"Despite the extra information GPA has been informed it will also be refused unless they can provide even more specific information in a very short time.
"It is very difficult to understand why that would be or if the APVMA understand the implications of their decision."
With many farmers baiting at seeding time, Mr Ramsey said it was imperative they had the right tools to stop a "handful of mice become an avalanche".
"While the lower-dose ZP25 has an ongoing permit, most manufacturers are not willing to produce it, knowing it is not what farmers want and fearing that if the ZP50 is approved they will be left with unmarketable product and that leaves farmers in the lurch," he said.
The APVMA isn't shedding light on the reason for the permit delay, with a spokesperson simply saying the application from GPA was still under evaluation.
"The APVMA is unable to provide further information about this application while it remains under evaluation," the spokesperson said.
"When assessing a permit application, the APVMA must determine that it meets the safety, efficacy and trade criteria, to ensure the proposed use will not pose a risk to Australia's trade or the health and safety of people, animals and the environment."
Grain Producers Australia did not wish to comment any further, saying the situation had been summarised in Mr Ramsey's speech.
Minister Watt has been contacted for comment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.