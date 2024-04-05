Queensland Country Life
Dairy farmers join growers call for help in halting fall armyworm

By Alison Paterson
April 5 2024 - 6:00pm
Dairy producer Matt Trace who is a director of Australian Dairy Farmers said he is very concerned infestations of fall armyworm would impact his pasture and crops. Picture: Supplied
Dairy farmers have joined growers and the wider agricultural industry in a call for a speedy solution to combat fall armyworm in oats crops.

