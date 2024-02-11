Queensland Country Life
Home/Cropping
Analysis

Sorghum prices tumble as harvest advances

By Lloyd George, Ag Scientia
February 11 2024 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sorghum prices tumble as harvest advances
Sorghum prices tumble as harvest advances

Queensland sorghum prices tumbled 7 per cent last week, weighed down by the advancing harvest and the need to uncover export demand to shift what's now expected to be a sizeable harvest.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.