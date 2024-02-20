Queensland Country Life
Call for more funds to support grower control of fall armyworm

February 21 2024 - 7:30am
As Fall armyworm destroys crops across Queensland, the Opposition asked the state government to explain what action they were taking to provide effective control options to halt the pest. Picture: Supplied
The Member for Callide Bryson Head has called on the state government to "step up" and boost research and development into developing and approving control options to combat fall armyworm.

