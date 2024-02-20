Call for more funds to support grower control of fall armyworm

The Member for Callide Bryson Head has called on the state government to "step up" and boost research and development into developing and approving control options to combat fall armyworm.
It comes as leading agricultural reinsurance experts revealed most growers don't have income protection insurance or parametric cover for the pest.
"Last week in parliament I asked the agriculture minister to outline what the state government has been doing to assist primary producers in developing and approving control options," Mr Head said.
"FAW has been on our shores for four years, and yet we remain without affordable and effective control options for farmers (and) producers are having to adapt, change paddock rotations or grow entirely different crops."
On February 14, Mr Head, asked Department of Agriculture and Fisheries Minister Mark Furner a four-part question with notice to explain what work the DAF had done regarding FAW research and control methods to help graziers and farmers access approved chemicals.
"What conversations have been had with relevant authorities in relation to approvals for chemical control, in an effort for cheaper, approved control alternatives (and) of any funding allocated to the management of this pest and the number of enquiries to the department about this pest, per year in the last four years", he said.
Mr Head said decimation in crops this season came as producers continue to struggle with the cost of operating their businesses.
"This pest is showing Australians firsthand why good biosecurity practices are so important," he said.
"Without more investment and leadership, we will fall behind (and) research and development programs are critical to finding solutions to keep our Agricultural industry moving forward.
"It's time for the Miles government to step up and support rural Queensland by delivering well-funded and effective biosecurity programs."
While Mr Furner has until March 15 to formally answer the question, on Tuesday he issued a statement to Queensland Country Life.
"As this is a parliamentary question on notice from the Member for Callide, further information will be forthcoming on the answer's due date," he said.
"But I can assure you the Queensland government is standing shoulder-to-shoulder with our farmers to give them the best possible tools to manage the impact of Fall armyworm.
"We are ensuring growers have the latest industry information and resources to maximise their management capacity."
Parametric insurance covers the probability of a predefined event occurring such as flood or drought, and paid out pre-determined amounts, based on a series of event thresholds, Celsius Pro CEO Jonathan Barratt said.
Mr Barratt said parametric pest products included understanding when the pest would arrive, what caused it and how much risk it posed.
"With any form of insurance you have risk takers if they see a chance of a big payout," he said.
"But if the insurers see a concentration of risk they will increase premiums until it becomes unviable.
"Most farmers have building, property, fire and hail insurance but hardly anyone has income insurance."
He said income protection insurance was often taken out by someone with a weak balance sheet or a strong crop which needed protecting.
Aussie Farmers Mutual CEO Andrew Trotter said most growers did not consider taking out income protection cover until it was too late.
'It's only when they go through a tough time they realise how financially exposed they are," he said.
"Most grain growers are very concerned about floods and drought, but we need to be mindful how pests can do as much damage."
Multi peril crop insurance provider Farmers First director Rodney Hamilton said the multi peril income protection insurance which made "a very good start into the farming world in 2014," would have been useful for growers facing FAW crop damage.
"It provided cover for Australian winter crops which would have provided cover for fall army worms," he said.
"We ourselves, took out the insurance, giving us a marketing advantage by securing physical 70 per cent of our actual crop to market.
"We ran at a profit 2014/15 winter crop with 20 per cent of our profit from a marketing advantage."
Mr Hamilton said the country's leading lenders also showed interest.
"The big four banks, including NAB who were the biggest lending to agriculture in Australia, gave their support to the insurance only to have them withdraw their support by the end of that year," he said.
"This was done as it interfered with their lending model."
Know more about this issue? Contact Alison Paterson on 0437 861 082.
