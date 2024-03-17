Mayors ousted across regional and rural Queensland

There will be a number of new mayors in charge of local governments across rural and regional Queensland following Saturday's elections, and others are waiting on tenterhooks for postal votes to come in to discover their fate.
Two regional councils had mayor-elects once nominations closed in February, and 11 regional mayors were returned unopposed, but big changes have happened elsewhere, including at the Maranoa and Scenic Rim Regional Councils.
Although around 1300 postal votes are still to come in, current Maranoa Regional councillor and businesswoman Wendy Taylor looks likely to have ended the experiment of a team ticket begun by current mayor Tyson Golder's Unity Maranoa.
In doing so, she will become the region's first female mayor.
On Sunday night she had 3074 votes to Cr Golder's 1758 votes, with current deputy mayor Geoff McMullen on 1209 votes and David Schefe on 367 votes.
"We can't be sure until postal voting ends on March 26 but I feel very humble," she said.
"The community decided it needed a change and I gave them that option.
"I was pushing more for independence in the room than for me to be mayor, and it's good to see there is likely to be at least six independent councillors at the table."
Maranoa is one of the few rural councils that has a team ticket, which had been elected by a large majority at the 2020 elections, but Cr Taylor believed the community had since thought it wasn't fair "to turn five or six voices into one".
She will be hoping to convince councillors in this term to review the partnership agreement with Rex Airlines at Roma's airport, which she said was running at a loss, along with the saleyards and the council's quarry.
Cr Taylor said the loss of deputy mayor Geoff McMullen from the council boardroom would be felt, saying he had been a very good councillor.
In the Scenic Rim, current mayor Greg Christensen was running a distant third on 4397 votes and his preferences were distributed on Sunday, putting Beechmont funds manager, stockbroker and farmer Tom Sharp on 11,040 votes and current deputy mayor Jeff McConnell on 8533 votes.
Mr Sharp said he would be waiting for the Electoral Commission of Queensland to declare the poll before claiming victory but was hopeful of becoming the fourth generation in his family to hold an elected council position.
Although he has no prior council experience, he said he would be making sure councillor authority wasn't delegated to bureaucratic figures, saying he would ensure the public would be able to see how council money was spent and whether it was effective.
The state government appointed an advisor to the council last year, and Mr Sharp said that showed a lack of confidence in governance processes, which he would be addressing.
"The people made it clear they thought they were unrepresented and that the council wasn't engaging with them," he said.
She came to Winton at the age of 17 as a Winton Shire Council office trainee and now Cathy White seems assured of becoming the western Queensland council's first female mayor.
The first-term councillor was leading current mayor Gavin Baskett by 42 votes on Sunday night and with an estimated 36 postal votes to be received, hopes she has an unbeateable lead.
"Every vote counts - I'll be waiting for the ECQ to declare the poll," she said, at the same time saying she was a fairly inclusive leader who would give councillors true ownership of their portfolios.
"I come from a family of 10 so I think you could say I've got people skills.
"I've raised a family and run a grazing business for 30 years so I've got the business skills too.
"There's a big job ahead, I can't wait to get going."
Massive rate rises in 2023 saw Bundaberg ratepayers petition the state government for mandatory rating guidelines, and the Bundaberg Ag-Food & Fibre Alliance actively campaigned against current mayor Jack Dempsey in the 2024 election campaign.
How much that contributed to Saturday's poll is unknown, but Cr Dempsey had 17,537 votes on Sunday night, compared to the 31,182 votes for rival Helen Blackburn.
BAFFA executive director Dale Holliss said they needed the new council to reverse high rates, stop a massive and unwarranted spending on glory projects the community had not endorsed, and support the enshrinement of the state government's Guideline on Equity and Fairness in rating for Queensland Local Governments in law.
Similar dissatisfaction in the Central Highlands saw a ratepayers association announce support for approved candidates in that region's local government contest.
Sitting councillor Janice Moriarty is outpolling two-time mayor Kerry Hayes with 6321 votes to his 4489 and looks likely to take on the mayoral robes.
Incumbent Paroo Shire Council mayor Suzette Beresford came from behind to win the race in the 2020 local government elections on preferences, and said she was pleased to be in the lead this time, if only by 14 votes.
"There's only 37 votes between me and the fourth candidate - it's very close," she said.
Her main rival then, Bill 'Toonk' Carr is her nearest competition once again - Cr Beresford had 214 votes to his 200 votes.
"We won't know anything until the 10th day and once all the votes are received, they'll do preferences," she said.
"It's hard to know if they'll make a difference.
"The last time there were 50 preferences, distributed fairly evenly.
"It might be different this time, you just don't know."
Other mayors fighting to retain their position include Burdekin's Lyn McLaughlin, trailing challenger Pierina Dalle Court by 593 votes with 84 per cent counted; Frank Beveridge at Charters Towers who is leading former mayor Liz Schmidt by 40 votes, with third candidate Tony McDonald holding 1024 votes to distribute so far; and Flinders incumbent Jane McNamara, who is six votes behind mayoral hopeful Kate Peddle.
In Bulloo, John 'Tractor' Ferguson has 57 votes, with Jimmy Abbott on 39, Shirley Girdler on 31, and Vaughan Collins in 21.
Mackay mayor Greg Williamson, on 28,931 votes, leads Steve Jackson on 26,432 votes, and Laurence Bonaventure on 13,134 votes.
Current Livingstone Shire mayor Andy Ireland was neck and neck with his deputy Adam Belot when preferences began to be distributed on Sunday, with the latter holding 6788 votes to Cr Ireland's 6237.
Les Hotz took on the mayoral position at North Burnett in 2022 and is leading the race against his deputy Robbie Radel with 1995 votes to 1704, while former mayor Peter Huth had 1603 votes.
Cr Radel said the contest was way too close for him to concede yet, with postal votes still to come in and with preferences to be counted.
"The next 10 days will be the longest of our lives," he said.
There is a tense contest for the top job at the Mount Isa City Council, between current mayor Danielle Slade, with 2099 votes, and challenger Peta Mcrea, a councillor, with 2397 votes.
In Southern Downs, commercial lawyer and water rights advocate Melissa Hamilton with 10,613 votes, was well ahead of incumbent mayor Vic Pennisi, who had 8456 votes.
Townsville mayor Jenny Hill is fighting for her council life against Troy Thompson, trailing him 43.71 per cent to 46.19pc with almost 70pc of the vote counted.
Regional mayors that look to have survived the anti-incumbency mood of voters include Sally O'Neil (Barcoo), Andrew Martin (Blackall-Tambo), Jack Bawden (Carpentaria), Greg Campbell (Cloncurry), Trevor Pickering (Croydon), Tanya Milligan (Lockyer Valley), Tony Williams (Rockhampton), Rod Marti (Tablelands), and Geoff McDonald (Toowoomba).
Barcaldine's communities were set to have a new mayor after Sean Dillon resigned and successfully contested the LNP candidacy for the state seat of Gregory and on Sunday night, former mayor Rob Chandler looked like he would return, holding 717 votes to current councillor Gary Peoples' 612 votes, with Sharon Broughton on 199 votes.
Five other councils with contests at the top following mayor retirements look to have a clear result - Janene Fegan in McKinlay, Ben Hall in Quilpie, Jason Wendt in Somerset, Kathy Duff in South Burnett, and Andrew Smith in Western Downs.
All are current councillors.
