Mayors ousted across regional and rural Queensland

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated March 18 2024 - 10:55am, first published 9:13am
Maranoa Regional Council mayoral candidate Wendy Taylor's campaign corflute. Picture: Sally Gall
There will be a number of new mayors in charge of local governments across rural and regional Queensland following Saturday's elections, and others are waiting on tenterhooks for postal votes to come in to discover their fate.

