Central Highlands rates an election battleground

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
January 3 2024 - 7:30am
Central Highlands Ratepayers Association president Kevin Pickersgill opposes the rating policy instituted by the Central Highlands Regional Council, led by mayor Kerry Hayes.
The rejuvenated Central Highlands Ratepayers Association is preparing to bankroll campaigns of approved candidates in the forthcoming local government elections, such is its dissatisfaction with its council's rating policy.

Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications. Get in touch at 0427 575 955 if you've got a story idea for me.

