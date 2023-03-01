Simmering tensions over large and rapid increases in Queensland's rural rates, shown by the establishment of a petition by Cassowary Coast ratepayers and the formation of an agricultural advisory group on the Atherton Tableland, has reached a peak with Bundaberg's ratepayers.
A group of the region's landholders, plus the Bundaberg Regional Ratepayers Association, were highly critical of Bundaberg Regional Council rate increases of up to 235 per cent in 2020, and have now launched a petition calling for state government guidelines on local government rating to be made mandatory.
In addition, Cunnamulla landholders Lindsay and Carol Godfrey are questioning the Paroo Shire Council's new system of differential rates, and the Maranoa Regional Council has been grappling with capping rates in the wake of appeals from rural landholders.
In October last year the Tablelands Regional Council established an agricultural advisory committee and will have a full rate review, following outcry over huge rate increases on farming land there, and in February this year Cassowary Coast cattleman Jason Burzacott, fed up with a rating strategy he said was charging graziers the highest rates in Queensland, had gathered over 500 signatures calling for differential rates to be brought in.
In its battle with the Bundaberg Regional Council to reverse its rates decision, described as dealing "massive financial blows" to producers across all sectors, a consortium of farmer groups in the region says the state government should be ensuring its "Guideline on Equity and Fairness in Rating for Queensland Local Governments" is mandatory across the state.
Its call is being put to the whole of Queensland via a petition sponsored by the Clerk of the Parliament.
Principal petitioner and BRRA president Janette Young said it was a "commonsense document".
"We see a fundamental right of all of us to have equity and fairness in the level of rates applied to all of our properties by Bundaberg Regional Council," she said. "To do that, it seems that we have to go up to state level and ask, from the bottom of our hearts, that the guidelines become more than that - they need to be a requirement on our council."
Cane farmer Dean Cayley, whose latest rates are due in a few days, described the rises as "bloody ridiculous".
"Some have gone up 230pc and that's on top of earlier rises," he said.
Bundaberg Regional Council CEO Steve Johnston said the council's revenue policy outlining the principles it applies in setting rates, already aligns with the guidelines.
"The Queensland government has developed these guidelines, which apply to every council in Queensland," he said.
The issue is gaining momentum with the issuing of the latest round of general rates, alongside food, fuel and interest rate increases.
Although not a sponsor of the petition, Burnett MP Stephen Bennett said questions around guidelines on equity and fairness in rating need to be asked.
"Consistency in rating would allow landholders to better prepare for their future and avoid unexpected expenses," he said. "It could encourage prosperity in the regions and promote a more welcoming and equitable environment."
The petition closes on August 15.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
