Queensland Country Life
Home/Agribusiness

Bundaberg ratepayers petition for mandatory rating guidelines

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
March 2 2023 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Frustrated Bundaberg canegrower, Dean Cayley. Picture: Solanda Photography

Simmering tensions over large and rapid increases in Queensland's rural rates, shown by the establishment of a petition by Cassowary Coast ratepayers and the formation of an agricultural advisory group on the Atherton Tableland, has reached a peak with Bundaberg's ratepayers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.