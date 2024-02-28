Queensland Country Life
LNP candidate for Gregory finally chosen

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
February 29 2024 - 7:30am
LNP president Lawrence Springborg, LNP Candidate for Gregory Sean Dillon and outgoing LNP Member for Gregory Lachlan Millar at the Qantas Founders Museum in Longreach. Picture: Supplied by LNP
LNP president Lawrence Springborg, LNP Candidate for Gregory Sean Dillon and outgoing LNP Member for Gregory Lachlan Millar at the Qantas Founders Museum in Longreach. Picture: Supplied by LNP

The Liberal National Party has finally made its choice on who will replace Lachlan Millar as its candidate for the huge western Queensland seat of Gregory.

Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications. Get in touch at 0427 575 955 if you've got a story idea for me.

