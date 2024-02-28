LNP candidate for Gregory finally chosen

The Liberal National Party has finally made its choice on who will replace Lachlan Millar as its candidate for the huge western Queensland seat of Gregory.
After a pre-selection process that began in December, outgoing Barcaldine Regional Council mayor Sean Dillon has been given the green light to aim for a seat in state parliament.
Mr Dillon, 42, a grazier from Alpha, is the married father of three children, and was one of four candidates putting their hands up in the wake of Mr Millar's announcement that he was stepping down after nine years in parliament.
Mr Dillon had put his hand up to contest pre-selection for Gregory when the long-serving Vaughan Johnson retired, and when Mr Millar was chosen for the job.
He said he was ecstatic for the second opportunity, saying he never thought he'd have a second chance.
When the election is held in October, Mr Dillon said he would be championing the vast resources of Gregory and their value to the Queensland economy.
"The beauty of local government is that it is able to resolve day to day issues but larger scale issues need state government investment," he said.
"There are hurdles that predicate a negative outcome, and I've seen us settle for that, rather than demand more.
"The LNP needs to be better at explaining and building a case that gets budget allocations.
"You can't overlook cost of living and health - they're integral to Gregory, but I'd like to change water policy settings and see little communities thrive."
He was keen to continue engaging with people right across the vast electorate.
Cr Dillon said he was proud to be joining David Crisafulli and the LNP team to work on delivering the changes needed for Gregory and all of Queensland.
LNP Leader David Crisafulli said Cr Dillon was ready to hit the ground running.
"Sean has worked tirelessly over many years to be a strong advocate for the people of Barcaldine, and now he wants to take that a step further to represent all of Gregory in State Parliament," Mr Crisafulli said.
"He's a straight shooter who isn't afraid to speak up on the priorities that matter to his communities, and I look forward to working with him.
"The LNP team is united, and we are focused on delivering for Queenslanders. We will show there is a better way for our state."
Outgoing LNP Member for Gregory Lachlan Millar congratulated Cr Dillon on winning the well-contested plebiscite, and thanked LNP members for participating.
"I have no doubt Sean will be an outstanding representative for Gregory, and I trust locals will show him the same support they have given me over many years," Mr Millar said.
"I will continue to serve the people of Gregory up until the State Election, and look forward to supporting Sean in his campaign."
