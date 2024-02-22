Goat and sheep producers question state gov's eID package scheme

Queensland goat and sheep producers have expressed concern about the incentives offered by the Queensland government ahead of the mandatory national roll out of eID tags in sheep and goats from next year.
Earlier this week, the state government announced a $6.34 million funding package for the mandatory national roll out of eID tags in sheep and goats.
The $6.34m investment will provide a 50 per cent sliding scale rebate to producers and different sized saleyards and meat processors to help with the cost of the mandatory eID readers and eID devices
The package includes a 50 per cent rebate up to $1600 per PIC for producers, 50 per cent rebate from $2500 to $65,000 for saleyards, 50pc rebates from $2500 to $85,000 for processors and a 50 pc rebate up to $1600 for Queensland livestock agents and show society sub chambers.
Queensland Country Life spoke to producers this week in St George and Cunnamulla, putting the question to them if the government's rebate was enough of an incentive to their operation.
Some producers highlighted the need for better information on incentives and support for farmers.
They also discussed the challenges of managing goat herds and the threat of wild dogs, with some producers emphasising the importance of proper tagging and restraints.
Some noted that the government's offer of $1600 rebate was insufficient to cover costs, especially for large operations.
Rockhampton Boer goat breeder, Lisa Bailey of Tortuga Boer Goats serves on the board of the Boer Goat Australia board as secretary.
Lisa expressed frustration with the government's incentives for the industry ahead of the eID rollout.
While Ms Bailey welcomed funding for the scheme, she questioned whether the funds could be invested into a goat eating quality program, similar to beef and lamb's meat standard Australia (MSA) program.
"We need Meat Livestock Australia to boost the domestic goat meat market by implementing MSA for goats," Ms Bailey said.
"This will allow us to grade our goats for MSA to showcase it to consumers."
Commercial and stud Boer breeder Michael Stanford of Hendon Park Boers is based north west of Roma.
He runs anywhere between 500 - 900 does.
Mr Stanford said he probably won't buy an eID scanner, mainly because it was the buyers responsibility.
"Anything to help make the eID tags cheaper is welcomed, but it's only a one off payment," he said.
"I won't buy a eID scanner just because I probably won't use one.
"If I send goats to the meatworks, the purchaser is responsible for the transfer, same as cattle, so whoever buys them, they're responsible."
Mr Stanford expressed frustration with the government-mandated eiD tagging of feral goats heading slaughter, arguing that it's a one-time cost without long-term benefits.
"Producers out west who harvest feral goats, the problem now is the government has changed the guidelines on rangelands so they say once a goat has been drafted, or mustered once is not rangelands," he said.
"Out west, they'll muster 10,000 head, draft to 4000, but as soon as they put that 6000 head back in, they're classed as farmed and they have to be tagged.
"The criteria and the naming of rangeland goat is wrong."
Mr Stanford believed the law was influenced by the southern states.
"I think the biggest thing that probably annoyed me was all government people say they've had feedback, but it was pushed from the southern states because the huge population of feral goats in Victoria and NSW," he said.
"To me, they should make it that every goat going straight to an abattoir, it should not be compulsory.
"It's a bit of a joke because you'll muster them in, you have to tag them, put them on a truck, they're slaughtered the next day and the tag is gone.
"It doesn't really prove anything and they know where the goats are coming from looking at the pic number."
Lindsay and Carol Godfrey, Tinnenburra Pastoral Co, run a mixed grazing operation 100 kilometres south of Cunnamulla across 150,000 acres.
They run up to 10,000 dorpers and 1500 goats, as well as cattle.
Ms Godfrey believes the rebate is not going far enough.
"My question is why? My concern is the eID readers are going to break too often and it's a one of payment," she said.
"The readers are fragile and if you get a big billy goat who flexes his horn, there goes your reader."
Ms Godfrey also expressed concern regarding the retention of the eID tags on their property.
"In our mulga country and the shrubs for the goats, I'm just a bit concerned about retention of the eID tags, which is a big thing for us," she said.
"We also have the threat of wild dogs, which also impacts the retention of tags in livestock ears.
"While we welcome the incentive, does the government understand the cost in tagging thousands of sheep and goats?"
