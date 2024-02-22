Queensland Country Life
Goat and sheep producers question state gov's eID package scheme

Ben Harden
Ben Harden
Updated February 23 2024 - 8:07am, first published 7:47am
Lisa Bailey, Rockhampton, Lindsay and Carol Godfrey, Tinnenburra Pastoral Co, Cunnamulla, and Michael Stanford, north west of Roma. Pictures: Ben Harden
Lisa Bailey, Rockhampton, Lindsay and Carol Godfrey, Tinnenburra Pastoral Co, Cunnamulla, and Michael Stanford, north west of Roma. Pictures: Ben Harden

Queensland goat and sheep producers have expressed concern about the incentives offered by the Queensland government ahead of the mandatory national roll out of eID tags in sheep and goats from next year.

