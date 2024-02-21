Army veterans secure top genetics at Pinnacle Boer Goat Sale in St George

Two army veterans getting a start in the goat industry on the Darling Downs are set to bolster their herds genetic pool, after acquiring the top doe at this year's third annual Pinnacle Boer Goat Sale at St George.
The sale, which coincided with the three-day Pinnacle Boer Goat Expo, saw 82 goats offered by Youlden Valley and Valley Boers, Bengara Boer Goats and Best Reds, Gundi Boer Goats, Carrington View Boer Goats, Maleny High School, Springfield, Jaxbrey, Maranal, and Carben studs.
A total of 56 goats were sold to achieve an average of $1128 per head, and an overall sale clearance of 68 per cent.
Of the 56 bucks offered, 33 were sold for a clearance rate of 58 per cent and an average of $917 per head, while 22 of the 26 does were sold to an average of $1454/hd and a clearance of 84pc.
The Pinnacle sale is the only goat auction in Australia to use a judges panel and classification system for quality control.
A sale top price of $2800 was achieved in the doe section, with lot 73, Valley Boers Chanel, which was purchased by new sale clients and Australian army veterans, Stephen Hagan and Michael Lindeblad of Sundown Boer Farm at Stanthorpe.
The 21-month-old doe was awarded a type three (out of five) by the judging panel, and weighed in at 73.5 kilograms.
They also secured lot 74, Valley Boers Gabbana, for $1700, keeping the pair of does together.
Stephen and his business partner Michael, established their goat stud in Stanthorpe back in late 2022 to help veterans integrate back into life after service.
Mr Hagan said they were building up their breeder numbers.
"This was our second time attending this sale, but our first time buying," he said.
"We have found after establishing our goat stud, the process and dealing with goats have helped us heal and we're now helping other veterans as well by allowing them to assist on our farm."
Both men had served in the Australian military in the Middle East for several years.
Mr Hagan said they name their bucks born on their farm after Victorian Cross recipients and for the does, after nursing sisters of the Australian Army Nursing Service.
Vendor Thomas Youlden of Valley Boers said the unjoined doe, Chanel, was his top pick of his draft.
"Not very often do you see a doe carrying this much meat and still extremely feminine," Mr Youlden said.
Attracting the top price in the bucks section was lot 23, Valley Boers Checker, which sold for $2300 to Lisa Bailey of Tortuga Boer Goats, Rockhampton.
Ms Bailey said her reason for buying the 86kg top buck was due to his overall "meat capacity".
"This buck will sustain and enhance our Boer goat herd in Rockhampton," Ms Bailey said.
The 21-month-old lot 23 buck was classified as a type two.
He was also offered for sale by Thomas Youlden, who described Checker as a "beautiful type of buck with depth, width, bone and muscle."
The biggest bulk buyer on the day were G and V Mitchell of Coomboona, Victoria, who secured five does and seven bucks at an average price of $959.
A total of 26 bid cards were registered, with buyer interest from Victoria, New South Wales, Western Australia, as well as St George, Surat, Murphys Creek, Linthorpe, Bollan, Rosehill, Plainby, Goondiwindi, Allora, Boggabila, Gunalda, and Ellangowan.
