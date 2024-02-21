Queensland Country Life
Army veterans secure top genetics at Pinnacle Boer Goat Sale in St George

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
February 22 2024 - 12:01am
Sale top price goat, Valley Boers Chanel, with Nutrien Ag Solutions' Beth Stuhmeke, St George, Darren Smith, Goondiwindi, vendor Thomas Youlden, Valley Boers, buyer Stephen Hagan, Sundown Boer Farm, Stanthorpe, and Nutrien's Phillip Manns.
Two army veterans getting a start in the goat industry on the Darling Downs are set to bolster their herds genetic pool, after acquiring the top doe at this year's third annual Pinnacle Boer Goat Sale at St George.

